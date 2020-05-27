Spine Implant Fixation Kits Market Analysis and In-depth Study on Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast 2018 – 2026

New York City, United States — Since the COVID-19 infection flare-up in December 2019, the malady has spread to right around 100 nations around the world with the World Health Organization proclaiming it a general wellbeing crisis. The worldwide effects of the coronavirus sickness 2019 (COVID-19) are now beginning to be felt, and will essentially influence the Healthcare Industry in 2020.

Spine implants are used for fusion facilitation, to correct deformities, and stabilize the spine. Various conditions affect the spine which requires surgery for the treatment such as chronic degenerative disc disease, fractures, and spondylolisthesis, etc. As per a telephone survey, over 150 million of work days are lost due to chronic lower back pain worldwide in a year and around 80% of people suffers of back pain at least once in their lifetime. There are major two types of spinal implants i.e. fusion and non-fusion. Spine implant fixation kits are used for the procedural purpose.

Spine implant fixation kits contains different devices used for the surgical purpose such as trail, rasp, inserter, drill, plate template, screwdriver and drill and depth guide. As per Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), number of spine procedures patients increased from 6,22,400 in 2007 to 7,41,700 in 2011 in the United States alone. Single use spine implant fixation kits are providing effective and time saving option to the physicians for carrying out surgery.

Spine implant fixation kits are pre-sterilized hence prevents additional cost of sterilization which makes it comparatively affordable driving the market. The ready to use and disposable nature of spine implant fixation kits offers physicians a better solution for surgical procedures. Increasing prevalence of spine disc degenerative disease further driving the growth of spine implant fixation kits market. The high success rate of spine implant surgery has enhanced the patient compliance and more patients are opting for the spine implant procedure which in turn contributing to the spine implant fixation kits market growth. The age group in which spine implant surgery is carried out is mostly aged more than 50-55 years, hence rapidly aging population expected to drive the growth of spine implant fixation kits market. The permanent relief that patient get after surgery and eliminating the possible expenditure on the pain management medicines are some of factors which indirectly driving the growth of spine implant fixation kits market. The per-sterilized nature of the spine implant fixation kits eliminates the possibility of infection during the surgery which often happens when manually sterilized instruments are reused for the surgery. Whereas, rapidly increasing cost and alternative measure for the treatment of spine may hamper the growth of the spine implant fixation kits market.

Global spine implant fixation kits market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography

By product type spine implant fixation kits market is segmented as:

Reusable spine implant fixation kit

Disposable spine implant fixation kit Anterior Cervical Plate and Screw Fixation Interbody Implant Fixation Kit Anterior Cervical Discectomy Fusion (ACDF) Kit Combining Instrumentations



By end user spine implant fixation kits market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

With increasing prevalence of spine related diseases, deformities and injuries the spine implant fixation kits market is expected to experience significant growth opportunities in the near future. The global spine implant fixation kits market by product type is expected to be dominated by disposable spine implant fixation kit due to higher preference to sterilized kits by physicians for the operating procedure. The end user segment of spine implant fixation kits is expected to be dominated by hospitals due to higher patient footfall for the treatment. The manufacturers in the spine implant fixation kits market are focusing on sterile packaging to avail ready to use and safe kit for the use during surgery.

The global spine implant fixation kits market is expected to be dominated by the North America due to higher prevalence of spine related surgeries and disease or deformities. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative spine implant fixation kits market due to comparatively higher adoption of spine implant fixation kits for the procedures. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing spine implant fixation kits market due to increasing availability of cost effective products and number of skilled professionals. Latin America spine implant fixation kits market is expected to experience steady growth, whereas Middle East & Africa remains least lucrative spine implant fixation kits market due to low adoption as well as low penetration of cost effective products.

Key participants operating in the spine implant fixation kits market are ,

Canwell Medical Co., Ltd.

ECA Medical

Zavation

DePuy Synthes

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

