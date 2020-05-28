Asia Pacific Water Heater Market exhibits an impressive growth trajectory during the forecast period (2019-2025)

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Asia Pacific Water Heater Market Size By Capacity (< 30 Liters, 30 – 100 Liters, 100 – 250 Liters, 250 – 400 Liters, > 400 Liters), By Product (Solar, Instant [Electric, Gas], Storage [Electric, Gas]), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Fuel (Natural Gas, LPG) Regional Outlook (Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea), Industry Size, Share, Growth Trends & Forecast, 2018 – 2025”, estimated to exceed USD 8 Billion by 2025. Asia Pacific Water Heater Market is estimated to exceed USD 8 billion by 2025. Rapidly advancing economies coupled with increasing spending toward establishing efficient building network will drive the Asia Pacific water heater market growth. Prevailing roll out plans for smart cities along with construction of domestic and commercial apartments will positively enhance the industry outlook. In addition, surging population growth along with increasing awareness regarding new technologies will complement the industry landscape.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1152/sample

Prevailing shift toward clean energy sources along with rapid adoption of sustainable heating systems will foster the Australia water heater market. The government have introduced stringent emission norms and regulations in order to comply with energy efficiency targets. As per the water heater installation requirement 2009, the installers are mandated to deploy low emission water heaters including solar, gas, and others across new and existing homes.

Rapid urbanization along with introduction of advanced water heating technologies will stimulate the demand across Asia Pacific water heater market. Growing disposable income along with upliftment of living standards have led to the adoption of high efficiency units. Ongoing replacement of conventional systems in order to comply with building codes and standards will further encourage the product adoption.

Lucrative government subsidies and incentives on adoption of renewable heating technologies will drive the solar water heater market. Inefficient electrical network along with frequent power outage will further fuel the product adoption. The government of Australia promoted the adoption of solar units by granting Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). In addition, declining component and installation cost along with significant savings in electricity bills will further complement the business landscape.

Incessant need for hot water majorly across bathrooms and kitchen coupled with growing penetration of hydronic underfloor heating units will stimulate the demand across residential water heater market. Introduction of advance power saving units along with integration of advance technologies including extensive control & monitoring, leakage detection and Wi-Fi will further boost the product penetration.

Key participants across the Asia Pacific water heater market include State Industries, Havells India Limited, Rheem Manufacturing, Viessmann Group, Hubbell, A.O Smith, Bosch Thermotechnology, General Electric Appliances, Whirlpool Corporation, Rinnai Corporation, Ariston Thermo and Bradford White.

Segments we cover:

Asia Pacific Water Heater Market Statistics, By Capacity

< 30 Liters

30 – 100 Liters

100 – 250 Liters

250 – 400 Liters

400 Liters

Asia Pacific Water Heater Market Growth, By Product

Solar

Instant Electric Gas

Storage Electric Gas



Asia Pacific Water Heater Market Trends, By Application

Residential

Commercial

Asia Pacific Water Heater Market, By Fuel

Natural Gas

LPG

Browse key industry insights along with Full TOC @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1152/asia-pacific-water-heater-market

Related Reports:

North America Machine Translation Market : https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/north-america-machine-translation-market-to-grow-exponentially-at-600mn-over-the-projected-period-2019-2024-2020-05-06

Apac Vertical Farming Market : https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/asia-pacific-vertical-farming-market-analysis-by-2024-top-players-2020-05-04

Europe Robot Sensor Market : https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-robot-sensor-market-share-to-witness-significant-growth-of-12-bn-over-2019-2024-2020-04-24

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

Contact Us:

Parikhit B.

Corporate sales,

Graphical Research

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com