Europe District Heating & Cooling Market 2019 Analysis, Segments, Current News, Emerging Technologies, Industry Growth, Comprehensive Research Study Till 2024

Europe District Heating & Cooling Market size is estimated to exceed USD 150 billion by 2024. Shifting trend toward the adoption of energy efficient solutions along with increasing implementation of government mandates to curb carbon emissions will accelerate the business growth. Changing climatic conditions owing to the escalating surface temperature range will drive the industry size. For instance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in its Clean Air Act (CAA) monitor and control the release of air contaminants including CO2, SO2, and NOx emissions. According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Europe District Heating & Cooling Market Size By Energy Source (District Heating {Geothermal, CHP, Solar, Heat only Boilers}, District Cooling {Absorption Cooling, Free Cooling, Heat Pumps, Electric Chillers}), Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), Regional Outlook (Germany, Poland, Sweden, Italy, France, Russia, Finland, Austria), Industry Size, Share, Growth Trends & Forecast, 2018 – 2024”, estimated to exceed USD 150 Billion by 2024.

Increased spending toward the expansion of residential and commercial establishments across the developing nations coupled with favorable government mandates toward energy efficiency will foster the Europe district heating & cooling market size. Lower thermal losses, high operational efficiency, technological advancement and ease of compatibility are some of the essential parameters which will encourage the product adoption. Furthermore, the growing inclination toward the sustainable and cost competitive sources will augment the industry growth.

Free cooling energy source will witness a significant growth owing to high power costs, excessive availability of low-cost waste stream and high reliability & flexibility of systems. Growing deployment of renewable energy technologies along with reduced emissions owing to the decline in the peak energy demand will fuel the Europe district heating & cooling market share.

Increasing investments toward infrastructure development along with the prevailing refurbishment & replacement activities across real-estate industry will stimulate the commercial district heating & cooling market growth. Furthermore, shifting trend pertaining to the construction of energy efficient buildings along with the growing adoption of sustainable codes and standards will positively impact the business landscape.

The Russia district heating & cooling market will grow over 4% by 2024. Stringent regulatory standards pertaining to the rising carbon footprint along with the government targets toward energy efficiency will fuel the industry growth. Furthermore, increasing adoption of sustainable energy solutions along with torrid climate conditions across the region will positively impact the business landscape.

Eminent players operating across the Europe district heating & cooling market include Alfa Laval, Veolia, Cetetherm, Goteborg Energi, Logstor, Helen, Ramboll, Siemens, Engie, Fortum, Vattenfall and Wien Energi.

