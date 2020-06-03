Global Bowel Irrigation Systems Market to Record Robust Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years After the End of COVID-19 Crisis and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Bowel irrigation system is medical device which is used to introduce the water into the bowel using rectal catheter. Bowel irrigation system used in the toilet while patient is sitting on toilet sits. The main function of bowel irrigation system is to emptied the water from the bowel along with stool in the toilet. Bowel irrigation system is been used by patient having issue of leakage in the bowel. Bowel irrigation system is used by this type patient on daily basis reduce the leakage and constipation.

Along with that bowel irrigation system provide freedom to this patient to live a normal life, take part in social activities and go to work or travel. Additionally, main advantage of bowel irrigation system is that it can be used during day as well as night time. This helps to improve the quality of life of patient suffering from incontinence. Nowadays, bowel management using bowel irrigation system has become common among the patient suffering from chronic constipation, bowel dysfunction or colostomy irrigation.

Increasing incidences of constipation throughout the globe is the key factor propelling the growth of Bowel Irrigation Systems market. Also rise in patient pool suffering from bowel dysfunction will boost the revenue growth of Bowel Irrigation Systems market over the forecast period. Moreover availability of more improved bowel irrigation system in the market upsurge the demand for Bowel Irrigation Systems market.

Additionally, rising adoption of bowel irrigation system among the patient suffering from colostomy will upsurge the growth of bowel irrigation system market. At present, broad variety of bowel irrigation system are available in the market which has provided an opportunity for consumer to choose the appropriate product according to their need, this will ultimately boost the revenue growth of bowel irrigation system market over the forecast period. On other hand lack of awareness among the people about the Bowel Irrigation Systems, specially is under developing economies will deter the growth of Bowel Irrigation Systems market.

The global Bowel Irrigation Systems market is classified on the basis of product type, indication, end user and region.

Based on product type, Bowel Irrigation Systems market is segmented into the following:

Bowel Irrigation Devices

Accessories

Based on indication, Bowel Irrigation Systems market is segmented into the following:

Constipation

Bowel Dysfunction

Colon Cancer

Based on end user, Bowel Irrigation Systems market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Long Term Care Centers

Home Care Settings

Rising prevalence of colon cancer is the key factor behind the significant growth of Bowel Irrigation Systems market throughout the globe. According to World Health Organization, colon cancer is the most common cancer among the men throughout the globe and second-most common cancer in women around the globe. World Health Organization also estimated that there are more than 1.8 million new cases of colon cancer is registered globally. By indication constipation is the leading segment in term of revenue which is followed by bowel dysfunction. Among all end user, hospital segment is expected to dominate the global Bowel Irrigation Systems market which is then followed by clinics. Rehabilitation centers segment by end user is expected to show significant growth for global Bowel Irrigation Systems market.

U.S. is the most lucurative country for bowel irrigation systems market due to availability of improved healthcare infrastructure. Therefore, North America the dominant region for bowel irrigation systems market in term of revenue. After North America, bowel irrigation systems market is then followed by Europe and East Asia. The availability of favorable reimbursement scenario for surgical procedures in European countries will up boost the revenue growth of bowel irrigation systems market in Europe. On other hand, rising patient pool suffering from colon cancer in Japan and China will propel the growth of Bowel irrigation systems market in East Asia region. In South Asia, India is most lucurative country for bowel irrigation systems market in term of revenue due to rising awareness among the people about colon cancer.

Some of the key players across the value chain of Bowel Irrigation Systems market are,