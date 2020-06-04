Automotive Shaft Pin Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments Through 2029

Automotive Shaft Pin Market: Introduction

Automotive Shaft Pin can be considered as a holding device which is used to lock two shafts or devices in a vehicle. Automotive Shaft Pin is inserted to prevent disengagement at the point where shaft and the coupling meet and the torque is transferred. Automotive Shaft Pin finds its application in differential shafts, axle shafts, gear shafts, transmission shafts, propeller shafts and others. Owing to increasing automotive sales and vehicle fleet, the demand for Automotive Shaft Pin is also estimated to witness significant growth in the coming years. This in turn is expected to contribute to the growing market of Automotive Shaft Pin across the globe during the forecast period.

Automotive Shaft Pin Market: Dynamics

Sales of Automotive Shaft Pin is directly proportional to the automotive production rate and automotive fleet on road. Increasing demand for passenger cars is leading towards growing automotive production and automotive sales particularly in the developing regions. Growing automotive production is estimated to be key factor driving the demand for Automotive Shaft Pin across the globe. Increasing automotive sales is continuously adding to the total vehicle fleet across the globe. This in turn is anticipated to create significant opportunities in the aftermarket sales segment for Automotive Shaft Pin market during the forecast period. The growing mining and construction sector across the globe has augmented the demand for heavy commercial vehicles. Thus, this segment is projected to experience a high production rate, particularly in countries such as India and Japan as the two are major producer for heavy commercial vehicles in the world

Growing traction towards Electric Vehicles in the automotive industry is considered to be the key restraining factor in the global automotive shaft pin market. Electric Vehicles have relatively lesser number of shafts installed in its drivetrain as compared to a conventional vehicle, subsequently reducing the need for shaft pin. This in turn is estimated to significantly hinder the growth of global automotive shaft pin market during the forecast period.

Automotive Shaft Pin Market: Segment

The global Automotive Shaft Pin market has been segmented by Product type, by Material Type, by Vehicle type and by Sales channel

On the basis of Product type, the global Automotive Shaft Pin market has been segmented as:

Drive Shaft

Differential Shaft Pin

Axle Shaft Pin

Gear Shaft Pin

Transmission Shift Shaft Pin

Propeller Shafts Pin

Pinion Shaft Pin

On the basis of Material type, the global Automotive Shaft Pin market has been segmented as:

Stainless Steel Automotive Shaft Pin

Alloy Steel Automotive Shaft Pin

Titanium Automotive Shaft Pin

On the basis of vehicle type, the global Automotive Shaft Pin market has been segmented as:

Passenger Car Compact Cars Mid-size cars SUVs Luxury Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

On the basis of Sales Channel, the global Automotive Shaft Pin market has been segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Automotive Shaft Pin Market: Regional Outlook

The market for Automotive Shaft Pin is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to growing automotive industry across the developing region. rowing automotive production in countries such as Iran, India, ASEAN, Finland, Sweden, Russia, Netherlands, and Turkey is expected to create substantial opportunity in the Automotive Shaft Pin market in Europe and Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Developed regions such as North America account for relatively minor shares in the production of heavy commercial vehicles market. Therefore, the sales of automotive shaft pin for heavy commercial vehicles through OEM sales channel is expected to be relatively lesser. However, in terms of total commercial vehicles sales, U.S. alone accounts for nearly 44% share. Increasing commercial vehicle sales in the region is estimated to project significant opportunities in the Automotive Shaft Pin Aftermarket sales channel. Growing total vehicle fleet in Latin America and Middle East & Africa region is also estimated to drive the demand for Automotive Shaft Pin market during the forecast period

Automotive Shaft Pin Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Automotive Shaft Pin market include:

ACDelco

Oxford Bond Sdn. Bhd

SPIROL International Corporation

Vedali Hardware Co., Ltd

Crown Automotive

WAS SHENG ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Automotive Shaft Pin market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to the Automotive Shaft Pin market segments such as geographies, valve type, and vehicle type.