Chocolate Powder Drink Mix Market to Generate Lucrative Revenue Prospects for Manufacturers and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook

Chocolate powder drink mix is a combination of ingredients with cocoa powder being the primary ingredient. Chocolate powder drink mix has gained a substantial amount of attention in the food industry, not only because of its versatility but also because of an upsurge witnessed in the consumption of chocolate powder drink mix in non-confectionary applications. Chocolate powder drinks mixes are processed beverage products in powder form containing chocolate. The powders are used in the making of various beverages like flavored milk, energy drinks and more. The main population consuming the cholate powder drink mix is millennial. The manufacturers could target them by innovating new products in order to prevail in the market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27049

Flavored Milk Igniting an Upsurge in the Chocolate Powder Drink Mix Market:

Chocolate powder drink mix evolved as a by-product in the chocolate industry. A variety of applications, particularly in the health drinks industry and increased consumption in developing countries have led to an upsurge in the chocolate powder drink mix market. Growing demand for health drinks has led the charge, assisting the growth of the market.

Eye-catching innovations in the chocolate powder drink mix industry are observed in the last decade — for instance, the dark chocolate powder drink mix with dark chocolate as the primary constituent which includes several health benefits, and is a source of appeal as consumers are becoming concerned more than ever of what they eat.

Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries.

Global Chocolate Powder Drink Mix: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Contents, the global Chocolate Powder Drink Mix market has been segmented as –

Low Fat (10% – 20%)

Medium Fat

High Fat

On the basis of Processing, the global Chocolate Powder Drink Mix market has been segmented as –

Natural

Dutch-processed

On the basis of Application, the global Chocolate Powder Drink Mix market has been segmented as –

Health Drinks

Flavored Milk

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Others

On the basis of Distribution Channel –

Direct Sales (B2B)

Indirect Sales (B2C) Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Online Stores Specialty Stores Other Retailers



To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/27049

Global Chocolate Powder Drink Mix Market: Market Participants:

Some of the key players operating in the global Chocolate Powder Drink Mix market are ,

The Hershey Company

Nestlé Milano

Cadbury

Balchem Ingredient Solutions

Java Frost

CP Kelco

IdaPro MPP

Darkoff

Conagra Foods

Barry Callebaut

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland

Bunge

Cocoa Processing Company Limited

JB Foods Limited

Nestlé S.A. is the global market leader in chocolate powder drinks mix. Nestlé S.A. owns three different brands of chocolate powdered drinks including Dancow, Nesquik, and Nescau in which Nesquik is the largest brand which offers an array of products including dairy products, ice creams, confectionaries, canned foods, and chocolate powder drinks mix. Nesquik has a presence in more than 40 countries and holds a prominent position in chocolate powdered drink mix market.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/27049

Opportunities for Market Participants in Chocolate Powder Drink Mix Market

The growing impact of modernization, increasing disposable incomes in growing nations are some of the driving forces of the chocolate powder drink mix market in Asia-Pacific. The sales of chocolate powder drink mix is led by the foodservice providers with more than half of the revenue share. Foodservice providers use the chocolate powder drink mix in an array of products such as health drinks, flavored milk, and more.

Also, a significant upsurge is observed in organic chocolate powder drink mix which offers an opportunity for the new entrants of several organic product manufacturers present in the market.

Another eye-catching segment is the school nutrition, which is targeted by most of the producers supported by the fact that chocolate powder drink mixes are most popular among school kids.

Brief Approach to Research:

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments included in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global scale to estimate the overall market sizes.