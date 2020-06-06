Demand for Horizontal Belt Filters Market to be Fueled by Changes in Consumer Perception in the Light of COVID-19 and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Horizontal Belt Filters Market: Introduction

Belt press filters or belt filters are industrial machines used to dewater sludge in the mining, chemical, food processing, and power industries. Horizontal belt filters or horizontal belt press filters are a type of belt filters which provide high extraction efficiency. Horizontal belt filters help in achieving low cake moisture, reduced operating costs, increased production as well as maximum filtration area, as compared to other types of press filters. At a very low cost, horizontal belt filters achieve maximum cake purity. Horizontal belt filters consist of tensioned porous belts and rollers with decreasing diameter which apply mechanical pressure on the slurry. The dewatering operation produces a slurry cake, a non-liquid, dewatered slurry mix. Dewatering results in reduced weight and volume of the slurry, which, in turn, reduces transportation and storage costs. Horizontal belt filters are widely used in chemical, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and petrochemical industries to treat industrial and chemical slurries such as biological sludge, wood pulp, mixed slurry, and various other types.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27028

Horizontal Belt Filters Market: Dynamics

Horizontal belt filters are used across various industries like chemical, pharmaceutical, food processing, and petrochemicals for dewatering of slurries or sludge. They are widely used in fruit juice extraction, sewage treatment, wastewater treatment, mining, metallurgy, breweries, dyeing, chemical factories, and paper industries. Even though other industrial equipment like centrifuges, vacuum-disc filters, and frame filter presses are used for dewatering, horizontal belt filters are more efficient, cost saving, and low maintenance with a long lifespan. These are expected to be the major drivers for the market during the forecast period. The growth in food, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries is also expected to drive the horizontal belt filters market in the coming years.

Horizontal belt filters are ineffective at processing high grease feeds and slurry with high oil content. However, given their various advantages over conventional sludge treatment systems, the horizontal belt filters market is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries.

Horizontal Belt Filters Market: Segmentation

The global horizontal belt filters market has been segmented on the basis of type as:

Automatic

Vacuum

The global horizontal belt filters market has been segmented on the basis of application as:

Chemical Processing

Mineral Processing

Food Processing

Metallurgical Ores

The global horizontal belt filters market has been segmented on the basis of capacity as:

1-10 tons per hour

10-50 tons per hour

50-100 tons per hour

> 100 tons per hour

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/27028

Horizontal Belt Filters Market: Regional Overview

The horizontal belt filters market is expected to witness a huge demand worldwide during the forecast period. North America is expected to occupy a major market share in the horizontal belt filters market due to the presence of a high number of chemical, pharmaceutical, and food industries in the region. In the Asia-Pacific region, China and India, experiencing rapid urbanization and industrialization, are expected to lead the market share in the horizontal belt filters market in the region. Europe is expected to register significant growth in the horizontal belt filters market. Japan is expected to register significant growth rate in the horizontal belt filters market as the region has already experienced industrialization boom at the start of the century and the major industries contributing towards the growth of the market are already matured. Africa is not expected to witness major growth in the horizontal belt filters market as the region is experiencing a slow growth rate in industrialization and urbanization due to lack of investments in the region.

Global Horizontal Belt Filters Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global horizontal belt filters market identified across the value chain are:

FLSmidth

ANDRITZ

WesTech Engineering, Inc

Outotec

Menardi Filter

BHS Sonthofen

RPA PROCESS SAS

EIMCO-K.C.P. Ltd

Compositech Products Manufacturing, Inc.

Komline-Sanderson

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/27028

Brief Approach to Research

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the horizontal belt filters market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to the horizontal belt filters market segments such as geography, application, and industry.