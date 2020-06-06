Denatured Spirits Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018 – 2026

Market Outlook

Denatured spirits, commonly known as denatured alcohol or methylated spirit (in New Zealand, Australia, United Kingdom, and South Africa) is a mixture made of alcohol and other chemicals including pyridine and methanol. The food industry is a significant user of denatured spirits. The primary target of the denatured spirits manufacturers are the vinegar manufacturing industries. Denatured spirits play a significant role in the production of food dyes, candy glaze, flavors and extracts, sprays, yeast, and animal-feed supplements. Denatured spirits have a diverse range of functions including food preservation, coloring agent, for coating as well as for flavoring. The recognition of the wide range of functions carried out by denatured spirits is giving the market a significant boost.

Beverage Segment Expected to Generate Largest Revenue in the Market:

A common ongoing-trend that is witnessed in the past few years is keen interest in super premium products such as denatured spirits. Growing interest in individuals for beer and other alcoholic beverages, coupled with the growing number of exporters in the market in developing nations due to improved trade regulations and policies are the major factors behind the growth of the denatured spirits market.

The primary purpose of the production of denatured spirits is to meet foodservice providers’ demand for trending clean-label components in making authentic, regional cuisines.

The beverage sectors hold a relatively better prospect for the denatured spirits market, with more than half of the revenue generating from it. Denatured spirit can also be used as a processing ingredient in the manufacturing of premium products including confectionery, fragrances and more.

Global Denatured Spirits: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Variety, the global Denatured Spirits market has been segmented as –

Bourbon

Brandy

Rum

Tequila

Vodka

Whiskey

Triple sec

Others

On the basis of End-use, the global Denatured Spirits market has been segmented as –

Food & Beverages Food Dyes Preserves Dairy Products

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

On the basis of Function, the global Denatured Spirits market has been segmented as –

Colorant

Fragrant

Flavoring Agent

Coating Agent

Global Denatured Spirits Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Denatured Spirits market are ,

Mizkan America, Inc.

MGP Ingredients

Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc.

Key Developments across the Globe:

The U.S. FDA has listed what can legally constitute denatured spirits. Approval from FDA for the use of certain food ingredients such as denatured spirits is one of the primary drivers of the market. Multiple products launches have also been witnessed in the denatured spirits market. For instance, in March 2015, Mizkan America, Inc., a Japanese company that works in the production of vinegar, mustards, denatured spirits and more, announced that the company’s food ingredients division had added Moonshine White Whisky to its product line of denatured spirits. The Moonshine White Whiskey contains 40% alcohol and is a bright, unaged whiskey. It has a shelf-life of 12 months without any refrigeration. It is available in 55-gallon drums. The product is ideal for use in sauces, food dressings, soups and more. It provides a distinctive flavor to finished products.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the fastest growth owing to the increasing population and growing per capita income, mainly in countries like China. More people are prone to try new premium products in countries like China and India.

In Europe, the regulatory policies and guidelines are assisting the market in there. The approval for the use of denatured spirits in food and beverages, production of dyes and flavors for application in foods have made Europe, a steady market for denatured spirits for the forecast period.

Brief Approach to Research

The analysis will be done a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the flavor, application and encapsulation process of the segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.