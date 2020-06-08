Cationic Reagents Market Sales to Generate Revenue over CAGR 4% during 2019 – 2029

Currently nearing a market value of US$ 260 Mn, the global sales of cationic reagents will progress steadily at around 4% CAGR during 2019 – 2029. Significant rise in demand for a diverse range of personal care products continues to offer a strong impetus to consumption of cationic reagents. Being a popular emollient and humectant used in personal care conditioning formulations, cationic reagents will continue to see stable adoption within the personal care industry over the foreseeable future.

Request to Sample report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31042

Noticeable Insights from Cationic Reagents Study

Cationic reagent 69% grade is expected to its way in the market over the forecast period, on the back of optimum results of substitution and cationization obtained from cationic reagent 69% as compared to the other grades.

grade is expected to its way in the market over the forecast period, on the back of optimum results of substitution and cationization obtained from cationic reagent as compared to the other grades. Rising exploration & production activities in the oil and gas industry is expected to increase the demand for CHPTAC over the forecast period, especially in regions such as North America and Europe, where countries like the U.S. and Russia contribute significantly in terms of oilfield chemicals consumption.

Manufacturers in the cationic reagents market should now be focusing on captive consumption of product. Moreover, to efficiently cater to the rising demand from paper & pulp and other end-use industries, they should consider contract manufacturing as a viable strategy.

Paper & Pulp Industry Continues to Register Substantial Consumption

The paper industry segment accounts for a significant share of the global cationic reagents market. Cationic reagents are used in the manufacturing of pulp, paper and paper products. Cationic starch is used as paper surface sizing agent, enhancer, and to aid retention & filtration.

Despite the shift to digital mediums that has significantly impacted the consumption of paper & paperboard, population growth and change in living standards have created new market opportunities through paper goods such as personal hygienic tissue papers and paper packaging. The paper and pulp industry is growing consistently over the years and would continue to generate notable demand for cationic reagents in the near future.

Request For [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/31042

Shifting Towards Sustainable Variants

CHPTAC is considered an eco-friendly and is less hazardous as compared to other alternative agents such as sodium hydroxide. Demand for bio-based cationic reagents such as CHPTAC is increasing at a significant rate in developing as well as developed countries owing to stringent regulations on industries. Attributing to this factor, significant amount of capital is invested in R&D for the development of new application areas of CHPTAC and EPTAC.

Company Profile,

The Dow Chemical Company

Merck KGaA

SKW Quab Chemicals Inc.

LOTTE Fine Chemical

Sachem Inc.,

Tokyo Chemical Industry Ltd.

Dongying J&M Chemical Co., Ltd

Shubham Starch Chem Private Ltd.

Zibo Aoerte Chemical Co., Ltd

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Shandong Tiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Yanzhou Tiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31042

Our unmatched research methodologies set us apart from our competitors. Here’s why: