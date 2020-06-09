Global Inosinic Acid Market to Record Robust Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years After the End of COVID-19 Crisis and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Introduction

Inosinic acid is a purine nucleotides which has one phosphate group esterified to the sugar moiety and hypoxanthine as the base. Inosinic acid is the parent substance of two purine nucleotides, guanylic acid and adenylic acid which are a component of nucleic acid. Inosinic acid is nucleoside which is important in body metabolism. Being primarily present in animals, inosinic acid is also prepared from bacterial fermentation of sugar. Being primarily employed in the food industry as a food additive, inosinic acid is very effective as a flavor enhancer. Inosinic acid is also used to balance the taste of meat. A drawback of inosinic acid is noted that the conversion of inosinic acid to uric acid in the human body. Thus, the occurrence of inosinic acid leads to gout in several cases leading to health concerns from the consumers and governing authorities.

Inosinic Acid Market: Dynamics

Inosinic acid gives acts as a better flavor enhancer in the food & beverage industry and can be said to outperform numerous food additives available in the market. This is anticipated to primarily drive the inosinic acid market, globally. Rising prominence of inosinic acid as a sweetener in the confectionary goods also drives the growth in the global inosinic acid. Added applications in the baked products are also termed to grow the demand for inosinic acid. Inosinic acid, as a sweetener, in the manufacture of pharmaceutical drugs including cough syrups is fueling the growth of inosinic acid.

As the production of inosinic acid involves the use of fish and meat, this acts as a restraining factor due to consumer preferences preferring vegan products. Inosinic acid also increases the risk of gout.

Inosinic Acid Market: Segmentation

The global inosinate market can be segmented on the basis of type and application.

On the basis of derived salt, the global inosinate market can be segmented into:

Disodium Inosinate

Dipotassium Inosinate

Dicalcium Inosinate

On the basis of application, the global inosinate market can be segmented into:

Soup

Sauce

Seasoning

Supplements

Sweetener

Inosinic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

On a regional front, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a relatively higher growth rate over the forecast period creating lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers involved in the marketplace. Owing to the growing demand for superior quality of food and rising prominence of baked products, the Asia Pacific inosinic acid market is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster rate. In terms of consumption, North America inosinic acid market is expected to account for a larger share due to the large scale food industry in the region.

The consumption of inosinic acid, flavor enhancers in general, is estimated to account for a larger share too. The prominence in research & development spending in North America can also be stated to contribute to the region’s high consumption of inosinic acid. Rising awareness surrounding the enhanced foods has significantly affected the North America inosinic acid in terms of volume as well as value. The markets of Europe pertaining to the inosinic acid are expected to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period due to the unfavorable policies. Several environmental authorities are noted to ban the use of inosinic acid as a flavor enhancing agent in food products. Globally, the consumption pattern is not found to follow linearity with the production of inosinic acid. This is mainly because the production of inosinic acid is highly concentrated in Asia Pacific Countries such as China while inosinic acid is consumed globally.

Some of the market participants in the global Inosinic Acid market identified across the value chain include ,

Merck KGaA

Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.

Wuhan Zhongsheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd

Wuxi Accobio Biotech Inc.

Xi’an Leader Biochemical Engineering Co., Ltd.

Shaanxi Dideu Medichem Co. Ltd

Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd

A.M. food chemical (Jinan) co., Ltd.

Nanjing jiayi sunway chemical co., Ltd

The Inosinic Acid research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Inosinic Acid market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Inosinic Acid research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, ship type and sales channel.

