Global L-Ornithine HCl Market to Undergo Rapid Advancements During the COVID-19 Period and Forecast 2018-2026

L-Ornithine HCl is a type of amino acid among other nine amino acids that can be synthesized in living beings. L-Ornithine HCl, a salt, widely used as a raw material ingredient in pharmaceutical and food & beverage industry. L-Ornithine HCl salts are a source of protein, which forms body muscles, tissues, skin, and internal organs. By form, L-Ornithine HCl salts are available in dry powder, dry paste, granule or liquid form with purity around 98.5% to 102%.

L-Ornithine HCl: Market Drivers and Challenges

In recent years, the pharmaceutical industry has witnessed a significant rise in medicine demands, driven by an expansion of oncology infections, acute or chronic liver infections, skin infections. Thus, the growing awareness of people about personal well-being to augment the market of L-Ornithine HCl over the forecast period. Further, produces are focusing on the dynamic pharmaceutical ingredients sector to accomplish better functionalities, for instance, better shelf life and furthermore render competitive advantage in the L-Ornithine HCl market.

In addition, L-Ornithine HCl helps reduce anxiety in animals and support health wound recovery. This effect is generally attributed to L-Ornithine HCl salts role in collagen production. Further, L-Ornithine HCl salts also help liver functioning by managing ammonia levels. Furthermore, oral supplements containing L-Ornithine HCl enhances athletic performance, including strength, power, and speed. This use of L-Ornithine HCl is especially common among heavyweight trainers. Furthermore, L-Ornithine HCl is the essential component of protein and peptides, which makes it a building block of life. The aforementioned factors are anticipated create significant opportunities for the L-Ornithine HCl market in personal care, feed, food, and pharmaceutical industry during the forecast period.

Moreover, to cater the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, medical devices, medical storage equipment, drug carriers to name a few from regions across the globe, major producers are emphasizing on a long terms supply agreement with suppliers of L-Ornithine HCl salts in order to ensure secure supply, and an uninterrupted supply of raw materials.

L-Ornithine HCl: Market Segmentation

On the basis of purity type, the global L-Ornithine HCl market can be segmented into the following:

Purity <=98.5%

Purity >= 98.5%

On the basis of form, the global L-Ornithine HCl market can be segmented into the following:

Dry Powder

Dry Paste

Granule

Liquid

On the basis of end-use industry, the global L-Ornithine HCl market can be segmented into the following:

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

L-Ornithine HCl: Regional Market Outlook

Growing pharmaceutical infrastructure in emerging economies will create opportunities for the market to grow in the long term. From a regional perspective, China, Europe, and South East Asia and Pacific are estimated to hold a significant share in the global L-Ornithine HCl market. North America and Europe are expected to lead the global demand in terms of growth rate owing to significant funding and government initiatives for generating the demand of pharmaceutical and personal care products industry. Latin America and the Middle East Africa are turning into a lucrative region for L-Ornithine HCl suppliers. Suppliers are adopting collaboration activities with the distributors in order to increase their global footprint.

As of 2016, nearly 2 million people were suffering from chronic diseases across the globe. However, only around one-fourth of total chronic disease patients are treated in developing countries, whereas, a significantly higher number of such patients in countries such as the U.S., Italy, Germany, and U.K., among others receive suitable treatment. In the U.S. and Western Europe, the total contribution of health care expenditure was around over 17% and 11.5%, respectively, of GDP in 2015. Thus, the Americas and Europe are expected to have a significant demand for L-Ornithine HCl market in coming years.

L-Ornithine HCl: Key Market Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global L-Ornithine HCl market identified across the value chain include:

SHANGHAI FREEMEN, LLC

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Foodchem International Corporation

KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD.

AWELL INGREDIENTS CO., LTD.

Xi’an DN Biology Co.,Ltd

SHAANXI TOP PHARM CHEMICAL CO.LTD

Shanghai Xinglu Chemical Technology Co.,Ltd

The L-Ornithine HCl research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the L-Ornithine HCl market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The L-Ornithine HCl research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

