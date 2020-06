Revenue from the Sales of Bipolar Coagulator Market to Surge Exponentially Owing To High Demand During COVID-19 Lockdown and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Bipolar Coagulator Market: Introduction

Electrosurgery is a process in which high-frequency electric current is used to cut, coagulate, desiccate, and fulgurate tissue. This can be performed using either monopolar or bipolar energy. In monopolar electrosurgery, current passes from the probe electrode through the tissue to a return pad to complete the circuit, while in bipolar electrosurgery, current passes through the tissue between the two arms of the electrode. A bipolar coagulator is an electrosurgical unit used for the coagulation of blood vessels during surgery. One of the most common applications of bipolar coagulators is in female sterilization through laparoscopy. Bipolar coagulators are also popularly used in tumor removal procedures, since they provide more control and flexibility during surgery.

A bipolar coagulator uses lower voltages, thus, less energy is required. Although, the amount of energy used is a low bipolar coagulator is able to give similar results to that of monopolar units, thereby making bipolar coagulators more desirable during surgery. Since the current in a bipolar coagulator is restricted to the tissue between the two arms of the electrode, it gives better control and prevents damage to other sensitive areas, i.e. bipolar coagulators reduce the risk of burns in patients.

A bipolar coagulator generally consists of a high frequency generator and forceps or electrodes. Modern units generally have more than one power setting that helps control the frequency of the current flow. Most bipolar coagulators generate around 140 volts of current. Some bipolar coagulators measure the initial resistance of tissue, and choose the required energy settings automatically. Once the bipolar coagulator sets the energy level, it delivers a pulsed energy with continuous feedback control. Finally, when the tissue response is completed, the bipolar coagulator stops the cycle. Electrodes are generally disposable, and can be attached to the power source. Some types of bipolar coagulators may contain an opening for irrigation fluids. A bipolar coagulator’s electrodes are made of titanium to eliminate tissue adherence problems. Furthermore, a bipolar coagulator’s electrodes may be covered with protective polymer that further prevents the sticking and tearing of tissues.

Bipolar Coagulator Market: Segmentation

The global bipolar coagulator market is classified on the basis of type of surgery, end user, and region.

Based on type of surgery, the bipolar coagulator market is segmented into:

Laparoscopic Surgery

Open Surgery

Based on end user, the bipolar coagulator market is segment as below:

Hospitals

Trauma Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The increasing number of surgical procedures is expected to contribute significantly towards the growth of the global bipolar coagulator market. The global bipolar coagulator market is segmented based on type of surgery, end user, and region. By type of surgery, the laparoscopic surgery segment is expected to dominate the bipolar coagulator market, due to the higher adoption rate and ease of use. Furthermore, increased incidences of tumors and increasing female sterilization boost the market growth significantly. By end user, the hospitals segment is expected to dominate the bipolar coagulator market, due to higher number of surgical procedures using bipolar coagulators. However, the high cost of bipolar coagulator units may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Bipolar Coagulator Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global bipolar coagulator market is segmented into six major regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific except China, China, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the most lucrative bipolar coagulator market, owing to the increasing use of electrosurgical units in surgery. Europe is expected to be the second-most lucrative bipolar coagulator market due to higher adoption rates. Asia Pacific is an emerging bipolar coagulator market, due to emerging economies like India and China with vast populations and increasing laparoscopic and neurosurgeries. Latin America, followed by MEA, are the least lucrative bipolar coagulator markets, due to slow adoption of bipolar coagulators in these regions.

Bipolar Coagulator Market: Participants

Key participants operating in the bipolar coagulator market are,

B. Braun Melsungen AG

EMED

ALSA apparecchi medicali s.r.l.

GAES MÉDICA

elektro-mag

MGB Endoskopische Geräte GmbH

SUNRAY Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd

Medgyn Products, Inc.

Kirwan Surgical Products

LLC.

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

