Twarog Market Research Report ,Latest Growth Rate, Development Trends, Sales ,amp; Revenue and Forecast 2018-2028

Twarog Market Outlook:

Among the 4000 different types of cheese in the world, 90 types of cheese are Polish. Twarog is one such traditional Polish cheese which originated in Central Europe, also known as white cheese. Twarog is also known as ser bialy, Kwarg, Quarg, Tvarog, Taho, etc in different European regions and is a type of pot cheese or farmers’ cheese. Made from cow milk, skimmed milk or sometimes buttermilk, twarog possesses a white color, lumpy structure and elastic consistency with a mild sour or tarty taste accounting for its low PH level. The Polish twarog is produced by acidification of milk that involves the gradual heating of milk followed by cooling and straining. Twarog resembles like a yellow curd cheese at first glance but is much juicier and firm.

Due to its firmness, it can be easily sliced up and used in sandwiches, burgers or other bread dishes. Twarog is an omnipotent and a quite old Polish ingredient, widely used as a basic ingredient for many Polish appetizers and foods such as crepes, Pierogi, sandwiches, confectionary items and as a popular breakfast item. Further, twarog is rich in nutrition content containing protein, vitamins, fats, phosphorous and calcium. This fresh acid-set cheese Twarog has a unique taste unlike any other curd cheese in the world and can be blended with other creams to yield a low-fat or full-fat product. The market for twarog has huge potential to grow in the upcoming years owing to its savor and rich taste along with nutritional benefits, thus, used in a wide range of applications.

Surge in the demand for Polish cheese twarog owing to the unique taste and nutritional benefits

Cheese is a popular and one of the most attractive foods product worldwide and is available in numerous variations of tastes, textures, and genres with diverse applications in the food and beverages industry. The rapid expansion of the fast food industry along with the increase in the number of people going to restaurants and fancy eating outlets are fuelling the global market for twarog. Further, the rise in the demand for Polish dishes is another driving factor for the twarog market which is added to Polish dishes and foods to enhance their taste and appearance. In addition, the changing lifestyles, taste preferences and eating habits of consumers are some of the other factors propelling the growth of the global twarog market.

Twarog is majorly traditionally produced and used in Central European countries especially Russia,

Poland, German, and some Slavic and Scandinavian countries and thus account for the largest share of twarog in the world. Owing to the widespread applications and unique taste of twarog, it is now gaining huge popularity in North America and Asia Pacific regions.

Some of the factor that has potential to hamper the growth of the global twarog market are the fluctuations in milk prices, shorter shelf life, and increasing health concerns and consciousness among consumers for food products high in fat and calorie content.

Global Twarog Market: Market Segmentation:

On the basis of nature, the global twarog market has been segmented as:

Organic Twarog

Conventional Twarog

On the basis of applications, the global twarog market has been segmented as:

Dairy products

Polish dishes

Confectionary items

Meat and poultry products

Processed foods

Sauces and Creams

Others

On the basis of fat content, the global twarog market has been segmented as:

Half Fat

Full Fat

Fat-Free

On the basis of flavor, the global twarog market has been segmented as:

Regular

Flavored

Global Twarog Market: Key Participants:

Some of the market participants in the global twarog market identified across the value chain include ,

Lowicz

Jana Foods

LLC

OSM SIERPC

MLEKPOL

Fresh Made Dairy

Lifeway Foods, Inc

Morrisons

Ludwig dairy

