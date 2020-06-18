Rainscreen Cladding Market: Development History Growing Technological Advancements And Business Analysis Develop By 2028

Research Nester published a report titled “Rainscreen Cladding Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the rainscreen cladding market in terms of market segmentation by construction, by raw material, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Rainscreen cladding is a type of double-wall construction that uses an inner layer to prevent excessive air leakage, provide thermal insulation and others, whereas, outer layer in order to keep the rain out. This layer acts like a protective skin whereas inner layer reduces the energy losses. The rainscreen cladding market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. Based on raw material, the market is bifurcated into metal, terracotta, high-pressure laminates, fiber cement, composite material and others, out of which, the composite material segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate owing to the presence of high durability and high strength. Additionally, they are mostly preferred in residential as well as non-residential buildings owing to easy installation techniques and low cost.

The construction activities are rising rapidly which, in turn, are predicted to grow the rainscreen cladding market. As the consumers’ disposable income is rising, specifically in the developing nations, this is predicted to be one of the factors contributing to the remodelling and renovation activities. So, this is expected to operate as a key opportunity for rainscreen cladding market in the upcoming years.

Based on the regional analysis, the rainscreen cladding market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa region. The market for rainscreen cladding in Europe is anticipated to hold the leading share on the back of highly growing construction opportunities in this region. Furthermore, huge investments in the infrastructure sector are predicted to result in growth of the market for rainscreen cladding market in the upcoming years.

Increasing Natural Calamities Globally: Growth in the Rainscreen Cladding Market

Rising occurrence of natural calamities such as hurricanes, tsunami, wildfires and others are predicted to boost the sector of construction, which, in turn, is anticipated to lead to the growth of rainscreen cladding market over the forecast period. However, there are concerns regarding the disadvantage associated with rainscreen cladding as it involves high price of installation, along with labour force and high reparation charge. This is expected to operate as a key restrain to the growth of rainscreen cladding market in the next few years.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of rainscreen cladding market which includes company profiling of Kingspan Group (LON: KGP), Sika AG (SWX: SIKA), Rockwool international A/S (CPH: ROCK-B), Everest industries limited (NSE: EVERESTIND), Promat UK limited, Merson group, Euramax, Middle East insulation LLC and Celotex. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the rainscreen cladding market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

