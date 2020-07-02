Global Medical Mechanical Ventilators Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027

The present scenario of COVID-19 infection which severely damages the respiratory system of the infected person has led to the tremendous demand for mechanical ventilators throughout the globe. Increasing consumption of tobacco at an early age, rising air pollution, and a significant increase in surgical procedures for the treatment of chronic diseases together consolidate the medical mechanical ventilators market growth.

Intensive care are representing the largest market share in the product segment for the mechanical ventilators market. A significant rise in pandemic RNA viral diseases causing damage to the respiratory functions of ailing patients increases the demand for intensive care mechanical ventilators. Increasing growth observes in specialty clinics will further fortify market growth. Neonatal mechanical ventilators will record marvelous market growth during the forecast period on account of the rising prevalence of Down syndrome and spina bifida in the neonates worldwide.

Hospitals & clinics are currently dominating the end-user segment for the medical mechanical ventilators market. Rising prevalence of chronic bronchitis due to the constant rise in smoking and air pollution primarily drives the market growth. A significant increase in the neonates born with congenital deficiency and preterm births will further bolster the market growth. Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to showcase impressive market growth in the near future primarily due to its ability to reach the site of accidents and immediately provide medical aid to victims to maintain their homeostasis.

Browse the full report Medical Mechanical Ventilators Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027

North America is presently leading the geography segment for the medical mechanical ventilators market. The rising prevalence of cystic fibrosis in an aging population with chronic smoking history primarily drives the market growth in the region. According to the latest research citings presented by the American Lung Association (ALA), the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is the 4th largest cause of death in the United States. Domicile of major players such as GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Medical, etc. will further bolster the market growth in the region. Europe is the second-largest regional segment on account of the early CE certification provided by the European Medical Agency (EMA), for its high rate of adoption and installation in the government-sponsored hospitals. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment during the forecast period on account of a constant rise in the medical tourism industry and proactive role adopted by the government in providing huge funds to hospitals to purchase large quantities of mechanical ventilators for their intensive care units.

Medical device manufacturers actively engaged in the production of medical mechanical ventilators are GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA., Medtronic, plc., Getinge AB, Smiths Medical, ResMed, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Becton Dickinson & Company, and Carl Reiner GmbH.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of chronic lung disease worldwide

Increasing growth in the point of care centers will further increase the demand for mechanical ventilators

Pandemic outbreaks cause the need for mechanical ventilators to stabilize patient health conditions

