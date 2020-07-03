Global Direct to Garment Printers Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Direct to Garment Printers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Direct to Garment Printers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A DTG Printer operates as a specialized ink jet printer designed to apply an image to a T-shirt just like your home printer applies one to a piece of paper.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Direct to Garment Printers Market

The global Direct to Garment Printers market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Direct to Garment Printers Scope and Segment

Direct to Garment Printers market is segmented by Usage of Ink, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Direct to Garment Printers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Usage of Ink and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ROQ International

SinoColor

Mimaki Engineering

Sawgrass Technologies

Epson

M&R Printing Equipment

Durst Group

Kornit Digital

Aeoon Technologies

ColDesi

SPGPrints

Scalable Press

Direct to Garment Printers Breakdown Data by Usage of Ink

HSA (High Solid Acrylic)

RFU (Ready For Use)

Others

Direct to Garment Printers Breakdown Data by Application

Garment Factory

Household

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Direct to Garment Printers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Direct to Garment Printers market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Usage of Ink, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Direct to Garment Printers Market Share Analysis

