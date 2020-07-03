Global Liquid Chromatograph-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Liquid Chromatograph-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Liquid Chromatograph-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS) is an analytical chemistry technique that combines the physical separation capabilities of liquid chromatography (or HPLC) with the mass analysis capabilities of mass spectrometry (MS). Coupled chromatography – MS systems are popular in chemical analysis because the individual capabilities of each technique are enhanced synergistically. While liquid chromatography separates mixtures with multiple components, mass spectrometry provides structural identity of the individual components with high molecular specificity and detection sensitivity. This tandem technique can be used to analyze biochemical, organic, and inorganic compounds commonly found in complex samples of environmental and biological origin. Therefore, LC-MS may be applied in a wide range of sectors including biotechnology, environment monitoring, food processing, and pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and cosmetic industries.

Agilent

Waters

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

Hitachi

Danaher

GL Sciences

Bruker

Bio-Rad

Jasco

JEOL Ltd

Single Quadrupole LC-MS

Triple Quadrupole LC-MS

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Food Safety

Environmental Monitoring

Others

The key regions covered in the Liquid Chromatograph-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

