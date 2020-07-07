COVID-19 Impact on Bilgewater Separator Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Bilgewater Separator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Bilgewater Separator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bilgewater separator provides effective two-stage separation of oily wastewater in land-based power plants and on board vessels at sea without the requirement of back flushing or the addition of activated carbon, chemicals, membrane, or other filters. The critical requirement to keep world’s oceans and its ecosystems productive and healthy, the Bilgewater is treated to reduce the oil contents to levels to meet international regulations for releasing in the environment. The commitment of ship industry to a zero tolerance approach to any non-compliance of the regulations and strict adherence to International Maritime Organization (IMO) requirements is expected to drive the demand of Bilgewater separator during the forecast period. Furthermore, easy initial start-up and commissioning, easy installation with pre-mounted system, and complete delivery are some of the benefits served by Bilgewater separator for shipyards. Moreover, Bilgewater separator does not have any moving parts along with operating at ambient temperature, customization, and compact & flexible design availability makes it more attractive leading to gain more traction in the global market. Gravity Oil water separators, centrifugal separators, and polishing are the major treatment stages or unit operations to sufficiently polish and clean Bilgewater to comply with standards. In terms of application, global Bilgewater separator market is estimated to be majorly dominated by shipbuilding industry during the forecast period. Some of the prominent components of Bilgewater separator are pressure gauge, strainer, pump, motor, three-way valve, solenoid valve, water test cock, among others which allows the reasonable use of the separator in any limited installation space.

Bilgewater Separator market is estimated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to stringent regulations and standards to ensure safety and environmental compliance issues along with upgradation of related equipment to minimize production of waste. Furthermore, reduced waste disposal costs, compact & flexible design, easy installation and operation, and low operating costs are some of the other factors driving the Bilgewater Separator market during the forecast period. Moreover, no moving parts, low maintenance, and simple design of the system is further estimated to enhance the growth of Bilgewater Separator market. However, requirement of skilled labor to efficiently operate the system, and high installation costs are considered as the factors which are estimated to hamper the growth of Bilgewater Separator market during the forecast period. Also, consolidation in the market may impact the power of buyers which is further estimated to hinder the growth of global Bilgewater Separator market during the forecast period.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Bilgewater Separator. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Bilgewater Separator was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Bilgewater Separator is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Bilgewater Separator, including the following market information:

Global Bilgewater Separator Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Bilgewater Separator Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Bilgewater Separator Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Bilgewater Separator Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Compass Water Solutions, Marine Plant Systems, Mercer International, Wärtsilä, Promac, Sulzer, PS International, HSN-KIKAI KOGYO, Kanagawa Kiki Kogyo, Victor Marine, SkimOIL, Pacific Marine & Industrial, Ocean Clean, SKF, Oleology, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Centrifugal Bilgewater Separator

Electrochemical Bilgewater Separator

Gravity Bilgewater Separator

Bioremediation Bilgewater Separator

Based on the Application:

Shipping & Marine Industry

Military

Chemical Industry

Others

