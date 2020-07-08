COVID-19 Impact on Deep Water Source Cooling Systems Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Deep Water Source Cooling Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Deep Water Source Cooling Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Deep water source cooling is a form of air cooling for process and comfort space cooling which uses a large body of naturally cold water as a heat sink. It uses water at 4 to 10 degrees Celsius drawn from deep areas within lakes, oceans, aquifers or rivers, which is pumped through the one side of a heat exchanger.

The rising demand for reducing building energy consumption will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the global deep water source cooling systems market during the forecast period. The fitment of higher efficiency cooling systems, such as deep water source cooling systems assist in lowering the overall energy use and operating cost for the building owner.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include ACCIONA, BARDOT Group, Entrepose Group, Enwave Energy, Makai Ocean Engineering, Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Lakes

Oceans

Rivers

Based on the Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industry

