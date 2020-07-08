COVID-19 Impact on Die Casting Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Die Casting market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Die Casting market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Casting is a process, in which the liquid metal is poured into a mold that contains a hollow cavity of the desired shape. It is then allowed to solidify and is removed from the mold. Casting materials are usually metals or cold setting materials like epoxy, plaster, or clay that cure when mixed with other components. Casting helps in making complex shapes that are otherwise difficult to make by using other processes. Die casting is a process that can manufacture geometrically complex shaped metal parts using reusable molds (known as dies).

Automotive manufacturers are encouraged to use lightweight metals for producing parts of an automobile due to various government regulations related to vehicle emission standards. This market research report identifies that the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles to reduce CO2 emissions will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global die casting market till 2021.

Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Die Casting was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Die Casting is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Die Casting, including the following market information:

Global Die Casting Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Die Casting Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Die Casting Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Die Casting Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Alcoa, Dynacast, Precision Castparts, Alcast Technologies, Arconic, Brantingham Manufacturing (BMF), Cast-Rite, Consolidated Metco, Diecasting Solutions, Endurance Technologies, Georg Fischer, Gibbs Die Casting, GIS, Global Autotech, Gnutti Carlo, Hitachi Metals, JPM Group, Kurt Die Casting, Lakeshore Die Cast, Leggett & Platt, Linamar, Martinrea Honsel, MCL (MINDA), Meridian Lightweight Technologies, Montupet, Nemak, Newcast Die Casting, Pace Industries, QINGDAO TIAN HUA YI HE FOUNDRY FACTORY, Rane Holdings, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Low-pressure die casting

Vacuum die casting

Squeeze die casting

Semi-soliddiecasting

Based on the Application:

Automotive sector

Industry machinery sector

