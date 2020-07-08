In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-diesel-engines-for-construction-and-earthmoving-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021



Diesel engines are internal combustion engines that use diesel as a fuel. Another characteristic that distinguishes them is the use of compression ignition rather than spark ignition in gasoline-powered engines. Diesel-powered engines produce high torque, and thus, are suitable for construction and earthmoving equipment.

One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the development of hybrid vehicles. Hybrid vehicles are gaining traction as they provide improved productivity and are more efficient, resulting in increased cost savings. For instance, the hybrid hydraulic excavator has a swing framework that incorporates electric motors. It charges a capacitor by the power generated through swing deceleration. This power is then used to assist the hydraulic motor in swing acceleration. Another motor that is associated with hydraulic pumps adjusts to the measure of electric energy in the capacitor. It helps generate power and supports the engine. This way fuel utilization can be reduced. This increasing adoption of the hybrid vehicles is expected to support the growth of the global diesel engines for construction and earthmoving sector in the coming years.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving, including the following market information:

Global Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Caterpillar, Cummins, JCB, Kubota Group, YANMAR, Ashok Leyland, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Doosan Infracore, Deere & Company, Kohler, Kobelco, Perkins, Volvo Construction Equipment, MTU, Honda, Komatsu, Weichai Holding Group, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery, MAN Engines, Shanghai Diesel Engine, YTO Group, DEUTZ, Isuzu Motors, Mahindra Heavy Engines, Greaves Cotton, Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Wheeled loader

Crawler excavator

Mini excavator

Backhoe loaders

Skid steer loaders

Based on the Application:

Construction

Earthmoving

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-diesel-engines-for-construction-and-earthmoving-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com