COVID-19 Impact on Diode Mount Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

A diode mount is a casing that contains a diode. Such packages have the ability to provide protection against corrosion. They also have contact pins used to connect devices to external circuits. Mounts also dissipate heat produced by devices.Thousands of standard package types are being made, with some made as per industry-wide standards and some specifically for individual manufacturers. Glass packages are commonly used as diode mounts.

The rising demand for laser diodes in Industry applications is identified as one of the primary growth factors for this market. Many industries, including heavy engineering, aerospace, consumer electronics, and general manufacturing, regularly use laser diodes in various applications, such as material processing. The utilization of laser diodes is increasing across industries due to their advantages, such as high efficiency, compact size, short wavelength, and long maintenance-free cycles. Mounts are used on diodes as they use the embedded temperature sensor to provide feedback to the temperature controller. This then acts to maintain a constant temperature in the industry processes. With the increasing demand for diodes, the demand for diode mounts will subsequently increase in the coming years.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Edmund Optics, LASER COMPONENTS, Newport, Laser 2000, QPhotonics, Thorlabs, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Up to 6 pin

7-13 pin

14 pin and above

Based on the Application:

Industry

Communication

Defense

Medical

