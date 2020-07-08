COVID-19 Impact on Directed Energy Weapons Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Directed Energy Weapons market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Directed Energy Weapons market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A directed-energy weapon (DEW) is the future weapon system that emits highly focused energy for target destruction. The potential applications of this advanced technology include anti-personnel weapon systems, missile defense system, and the disabling of lightly armored vehicles.

A key driver propelling growth of the global DEW market is the defense of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear materials so that civilian lives and national security of a country can be preserved. DEW equipment like lasers, radiation detectors, and biosensors are being used to defend against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies. Training fire department personnel, police and paramilitary forces to use these weapons will help them be more effective in performing their roles. These factors will lead to the purchase of different types of DEW and result in the growth of the global DEW market during the forecast period.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BAE Systems, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Co, Leonardo, Israel Aerospace Industries, Saab, Thales Group, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Lethal weapons

Non-lethal weapons

Based on the Application:

Defense

Homeland security

