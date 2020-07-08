COVID-19 Impact on Dishwasher Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Dishwasher market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Dishwasher market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A dishwasher is a machine that washes dishes automatically. There are two types of dishwashers, which are freestanding dishwashers and built-in dishwashers. Built-in dishwashers unlike freestanding dishwashers are connected to the flow of other kitchen accessories. Dishwashers save time and significantly. reduce the wastage of water and energy.

The recent years witness an increased investment from the consumers towards kitchen designs that are sophisticated but easy to maintain. As a result, kitchen designs have undergone a drastic transformation over the past decade with new innovations in terms of color schemes and different kind of cabinets. This changing preference among the consumers encourages manufacturers to add new streamlined appliances to their portfolio such as under-the-sink dishwashers to cater to homeowners who have restricted kitchen spaces.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Dishwasher. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Dishwasher was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Dishwasher is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Dishwasher, including the following market information:

Global Dishwasher Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Dishwasher Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Dishwasher Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Dishwasher Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Electrolux, GE Appliances, LG Electronics, Robert Bosch, Whirlpool, AGA Rangemaster, Asko Appliances, Dacor, Fagor America, Hoover Candy Group, Sears Brands, Miele, SAMSUNG, SMEG, VESTEL, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Freestanding dishwashers

Built-in dishwashers

Based on the Application:

Specialty stores

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Department stores and home stores

Online

