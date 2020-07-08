COVID-19 Impact on Distributed Antenna Systems Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Distributed Antenna Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Distributed Antenna Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

DAS or distributed antenna systems are components that are used to boost cellular network coverage to deal with dead spots or isolated spots of poor coverage. These isolated or dead spots are mostly in large buildings, especially in closed locations, where the cellular network is the weakest. DAS are installed as a network of a large number of small antennas installed across the building in order to strengthen the cellular network.

The proliferation of smartphones and tablets is a significant factor spurring this market’s growth prospects during the next four years. Due to the recent boom in the usage of smartphones and tablets, the need for a strong cellular network coverage has increased. This demand for a reliable mobile network coverage will, in turn, necessitate the use of DAS for supporting strong signal reception for smartphones and tablets, especially indoors. DAS are primarily signal boosters that strengthen the signal reception of cellular operators by removing dead spots. The ability of these systems to support multiple operators and interconnectivity with a number of other antenna modules will result in its augmented demand during the forecast period.

Major competitors identified in this market include American Tower, Cobham, Comba Telecom System Holdings, CommScope, Advanced RF Technologies, Corning, Dali Wireless, Fiber Span, Harris Communications, Kathrein-Werke, Westell, Zinwave, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Deployed indoors

Deployed outdoors

Based on the Application:

Commercial

Public Safety

