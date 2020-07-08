COVID-19 Impact on DOC and DPF Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on DOC and DPF market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on DOC and DPF market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A DOC functions by oxidizing carbon monoxide (CO) and any unburnt hydrocarbon (HC) over a platinum group metal. DOC promotes chemical oxidation of CO and HC as well as the soluble organic fraction portion of diesel particulates. Additional benefits of DOC include oxidation of several non-regulated, HC-derived emissions, such as aldehydes or polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAHs), as well as reduction or elimination of the odor of diesel exhaust.

Factors like the implementation of vehicular emission norms such as Euro 6 emission standards for commercial diesel vehicles and passenger cars and real-world emission testing procedures for diesel vehicles are primarily driving the DOC and DPF market. With the rise in global pollution levels prompting the governments to implement more stringent regulations on vehicular emissions, the DOC and DPF sales will increase exponentially. Moreover, with the growing demand for fuel efficiency in vehicles due to the volatility of fuel prices, OEMs are strategizing to improve fuel economy and power output of their vehicles, leading to the greater installation of the DOC and DPF.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for DOC and DPF was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for DOC and DPF is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Major competitors identified in this market include Tenneco, Faurecia, Bekaert, Corning, Katcon, Benteler International, Friedrich Boysen, Futaba Industry, Eberspächer, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

DOC

DPF

Based on the Application:

HCVs

MCVs

LCVs

Passenger cars

