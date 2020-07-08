COVID-19 Impact on Domestic Boiler Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Domestic Boiler market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Domestic Boiler market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Domestic boilers are vessels that heat water or other fluids by burning fuel for space heating and other domestic purposes. Condensing and non-condensing boilers are the two main types of domestic boilers. Condensing boilers are gaining popularity, as they use a water-condensing system to recover the waste heat from flue gases. Non-condensing boilers utilize the air from the indoor environment for combustion.

The growing usage of smart thermostats in residential as well as commercial spaces will be one of the latest trends that will gain traction in the domestic boiler market during the next four years. These systems are automatically installed with advanced firmware and algorithms, which, along with their learning ability, help in boosting the energy efficiency of buildings while also helping to ensure low installation costs. Additionally, these smart thermostats are Wi-Fi enabled which can adjust the room temperature automatically from a remote location and provide in-depth detail on the consumers’ energy use.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Domestic Boiler.

Major competitors identified in this market include A.O. Smith Water Products, Bosch Thermotechnology, Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems, Immergas, Viessmann Manufacturing, Alfa Laval, Beretta International, Carrier, Columbia Boiler Company, Crown Boiler, De Dietrich (DDR Americas), Glow-worm, LAARS Heating Systems, Lennox International, Lochinvar, NTI Boilers, PB Heat (Peerless), Raypak, Remeha, SIME, Slant/Fin, Smith Cast Iron Boilers, Superior Boiler Works, Unical, US Boiler Company, Utica Boilers, Vaillant Group,Velocity Boiler Works, Weil-McLain, Westinghouse Electric, etc.

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Non-condensing boilers

Condensing boilers

Space Heating

Other

