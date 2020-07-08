COVID-19 Impact on Downdraft Range Hoods Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Downdraft Range Hoods market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Downdraft Range Hoods market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Downdraft ventilation in cooktops pulls cooking fumes and smoke in the downward direction. A downdraft ventilation feature is a substitute for the traditional ventilation range hood that sucks smoke and steam upward.

The increasing popularity of modular kitchens is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the downdraft range hoods market. The increasing customization options have resulted in numerous consumers opting for modular kitchens as per their design requirements. Modular kitchens are designed so that the kitchen appliances such as tools, and utensils, including residential cooker hoods, are easily accessible to the user. Creative ideas are implemented into modular kitchens, which is another driving factor for several consumers to purchase modular kitchens. These features have assisted in driving the market’s growth of modular kitchens, including downdraft range hoods.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Haier, Robert Bosch, Whirlpool, Electrolux, Broan, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

External blower

Internal blower

Based on the Application:

Household

Commercial

