COVID-19 Impact on Drawer Refrigerator Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Drawer refrigerators are under-the-counter refrigerators that consist of drawer panels instead of doors. Drawer refrigerators let consumers store drinks, dairy products, meats, and vegetables, providing convenience to consumers. It has now become an essential part of traditional kitchen designs as well as modular kitchens, pubs, bars, restaurants, hotels, recreational vehicles (RVs), marines, consumer and passenger vehicles (CPVs), and quick service restaurants (QSRs). Drawer refrigerators can be customized and can be fit in stainless-steel cabinets with different panel options. They provide additional storage space to consumers and do not occupy much space.

Consumers are increasingly opting for products that are environment-friendly and offer high energy-efficiency. This is inducing manufacturers to focus on producing energy-efficient products to cater to the needs of the consumers. The governments of various countries across the globe are also introducing regulations such as guidelines for manufacturers and are also spreading awareness on the ideal usage of natural resources to curb pollution. With the rising government regulations, the demand for energy-efficient drawer refrigerators will increase in the coming years, in turn, fueling market growth.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Drawer Refrigerator. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include DOMETIC GROUP AB, Felix Storch, Haier, Middleby Corporation, Whirlpool, INDEL WEBASTO MARINE, Perlick Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, SUB-ZERO Group, Vitrifrigo S.r.l, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Single Door

Double Door

Othe

Based on the Application:

Restaurants

Hotels

Recreational Vehicles (RVs)

Marines

Consumer And Passenger Vehicles (CPVs)

Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs)

