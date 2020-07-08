COVID-19 Impact on Drill Bits in Oil and Gas Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Drill Bits in Oil and Gas market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Drill Bits in Oil and Gas market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Drill bits are mechanical tools used for cutting or crushing rocks to create wellbores for the extraction of hydrocarbon resources. They are mainly used in drilling operations for oil or gas wells either onshore or offshore.

With the era of easy oil nearing the end, oil and gas companies will start looking out for unconventional avenues around the globe for exploration and production activities. For instance, the decreasing production rates in the established regions such as the Middle East, Gulf of Mexico, and North Sea has already induced energy companies to move out to other areas like the Yamal basin in Russia, Andaman Sea in the Indian sub-continent, and several regions in the Arctic and Antarctic. This increase in new exploration and production activities will result in the rise in demand for drilling equiment, in turn, driving market growth.

Major competitors identified in this market include Schlumberger, GE(Baker Hughes), Halliburton, Varel International, National Oilwell Varco, Atlas Copco, National Oilwell Varco, NewTech Drilling Products, Century Products, Torquato, Drilformance, Drill King International, DRILBITS International (DBI), etc.

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Fixed Cutter (Polycrystalline Diamond Bits,Natural Diamond Bits)

Roller Cone (Milled-tooth Bits,Tungsten Carbide Inserts)

Onshore Drilling

Offshore Drilling

