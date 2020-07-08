COVID-19 Impact on DSP Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on DSP market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on DSP market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Digital signal processor (DSP) is a special purpose circuit that deciphers digital signals through mathematical calculations and provides a modified and refined output for users.

The parameters which can be manipulated range from temperature, pressure to voice and audio. Digital signal processor process data in real time, have high data throughput, ensures repeatable, desired and accurate performance and is reprogrammable by software. It is increasingly being used across industry verticals such as communication, military, and aerospace and has various consumer and Industry applications. It can also be utilized for audio signal processing, speech processing, seismology, and radar applications among others. Increased usage of digital signal processing in consumer electronics and growth of these processors in wireless infrastructure sector are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, few limitations such as high consumption of power, reduced frequency range for operations, and need for analog to digital and digital to analog converters for these processors act as an impediment to the market growth. Europe, APAC regions will drive the digital signal processing market over the forecasted period.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for DSP was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for DSP is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Incorporated, SAMSUNG, Fujitsu, Intel Corporation, Analog Devices, LSI Logic Corporation, MIPS, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Addition

Subtraction

Multiplication

Division

Based on the Application:

Communication

Military

Aerospace

Commerical

Industry

Others

