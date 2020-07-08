COVID-19 Impact on Dust Suppression Systems Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021
In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Dust Suppression Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Dust Suppression Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Dust suppression systems are equipment used to suppress or control the dust created during Industry activities and ensure that the air is clear. Dust suppression systems have a positive impact on safety, health, vegetation, aquatic resources, road maintenance costs, and aesthetics.
The global dust suppression systems market will grow steadily at a CAGR of above 3.8% by 2022. One of the primary drivers for this market is the rapid rise in the demand for wet suppression systems. Wet suppression systems are used to collect airborne dust particles. Humidity/moisture is added to the air to capture dust particles that are already airborne. A wet suppressant uses a spray nozzle to apply water and/or chemicals in the form of wetting, foaming, and binding agents to dust particles. These could either be used as dust control systems, dust suppression systems, or a combination of both. Also, the growth of individual industries, especially civil operations like construction, has increased the adoption of wet dust suppressant systems Wet suppression systems is a popular method of controlling the dust created through construction, as water damps down the cloud of dust created. This way, the airborne dust is absorbed, which clears the air. The rapid development of the construction industry worldwide has increased the demand for wet dust suppression systems to control the dust created during day-to-day operations. This, in turn, is expected to propel growth in the global dust suppression systems market during the forecast period.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Dust Suppression Systems. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Dust Suppression Systems was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Dust Suppression Systems is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Dust Suppression Systems, including the following market information:
Global Dust Suppression Systems Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Dust Suppression Systems Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Dust Suppression Systems Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Dust Suppression Systems Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include GRT, Quaker, Donaldson, Nederman, Beltran Technologies, Camfil, Envirosystems, Colliery Dust Control, New Waste Concepts, Sly Filters, United Air Specialists (UAS), etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Dry Dust Suppression Systems
Wet Dust Suppression Systems
Based on the Application:
Mining
Construction
Oil and gas
Chemical
