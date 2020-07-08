COVID-19 Impact on Earthing Equipment Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Earthing Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Earthing Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The earthing system involves a combination of protective devices, such as residual current devices and fuses. The purpose of these devices is to ensure that no one should come in physical contact with any metal whose relative potential exceeds the threshold level of approximately 50 V. Earthing equipment is vital to the proper operation of electrical systems and to preserve their integrity. The market is projected to grow during the forecast period because of the need to meet the rising electricity demand and construction activities globally and the revamping of existing power grids.

The rising demand from the residential sector is the key driver for the growth of this market. Earthing is required in residential buildings to protect residents, machinery, and appliances from electrical surges. The ability of earthing equipment to provide a safe path for the dissipation of short circuit currents and to provide a secure platform for the operation of sensitive electronic equipment will result in its increased implementation in residential buildings during the forecast period.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Earthing Equipment. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Earthing Equipment was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Earthing Equipment is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Earthing Equipment, including the following market information:

Global Earthing Equipment Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Earthing Equipment Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Earthing Equipment Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Earthing Equipment Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include ABB, Emerson Electric, GE, Schneider Electric, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

MS flat

CI flat

GI wire

Based on the Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industry

