COVID-19 Impact on Electric Coolant Pump Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In the automotive industry, there is a constant revision and upgrading of technology to increase fuel efficiency in powertrains and reduce vehicular emissions to comply with stringent emission rules. The introduction of electric coolant pumps is a step in this direction.

In the automotive industry, there is a constant revision and upgrading of technology to increase fuel efficiency in powertrains and reduce vehicular emissions to comply with stringent emission rules. The introduction of electric coolant pumps is a step in this direction.

OEMs are diversifying their product portfolio by launching plug-in hybrid vehicles that have advanced technologies such as regenerative braking systems and electric motors to assist as well as retain vehicles powered by IC engines. Due to this reason, electric coolant pumps in the mid-size segment will increase significantly, and there will be a corresponding decline in the full-size vehicle type market. In the US, the majority of the vehicles of earlier make have engine capacity greater than 3L. Approximately 50% of the sales in the US in the light duty segment is for pickup trucks. They were earlier powered by large displacement engines like 3.5L V6 or 5L V8 engines but owing to the downsizing trend these bigger engines are being replaced by 2L turbocharged engines, which not only produce similar power but are 30% more fuel efficient.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Electric Coolant Pump. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Electric Coolant Pump was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Electric Coolant Pump is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Electric Coolant Pump, including the following market information:

Global Electric Coolant Pump Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Electric Coolant Pump Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Electric Coolant Pump Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Electric Coolant Pump Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Robert Bosch, Continental, Johnson Electric, Aisin Seiki, KSPG, Davies Craig, MAHLE, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Full-size

Mid-size

Compact size

Based on the Application:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Others

