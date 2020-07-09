In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Connected Vending Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Connected Vending Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-connected-vending-machine-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021



Connected vending machine is a machine that dispenses items such as snacks, beverages, alcohol, cigarettes, lottery tickets to customers automatically, after the customer inserts currency or credit into the machine. The first modern vending machines were developed in England in the early 20th century and dispensed postcards.Connected vending machine is the contactless payment-enabled vending machines that support both online payment and site payment. It can also calculate the amount of the sold products and send messages automatically when the products are going to be sold out.

The first solutions for including connectivity in vending machines became commercially available already two decades ago. It has still taken years for the technology to gain the interest of mainstream vending operators. The market has nevertheless gained momentum in recent years as more and more vending operators have started to deploy cashless payment systems and vending telemetry solutions at a larger scale. Demand for cashless payments is currently the main market driver. However, vending telemetry is forecasted to have a more transformational effect on the industry in the future as these solutions enable vending operators to substantially improve their operational efficiency. The global installed base of connected vending machines grew by 16.22 percent to over 140 thousand units in 2014.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Connected Vending Machine. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Connected Vending Machine was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Connected Vending Machine is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Connected Vending Machine, including the following market information:

Global Connected Vending Machine Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Connected Vending Machine Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Connected Vending Machine Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Connected Vending Machine Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Fuji Electric, Azkoyen Group, Crane, Jofemar, Westomatic, Seaga, Lone Star Funds, Deutsche Wurlitzer, Automated Merchandising Systems, Sielaff, Bianchi Vending Group, Royal Vendors, FAS International, SandenVendo, Fushi Bingshan, TCN Vending Machine, Fuhong Vending, Kimma, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Beverage

Commodity

Cigarette

Other

Based on the Application:

Airport

Railway Station

School

Business Center

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-connected-vending-machine-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com