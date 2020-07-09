COVID-19 Impact on Construction and Demolition Robots Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021
In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Construction and Demolition Robots market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Construction and Demolition Robots market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Construction and demolition robots are mainly used in metallurgical industry, cement industry, building, tunneling, mining and earthquake disaster etc.
Currently the remote controlled demolition robots are dominating the construction robots market, occupying for over 90% of market share in 2016. Brokk AB, Husqvarna, Conjet AB, TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH, Giant Hydraulic Tech, Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology and Alpine are focusing on the demolition robots market; while Cazza and Construction Robotic are focusing on the building robots. In future, the building robots will play an important roles, but now most of the building robots (construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots) have not been produced commercially, only bricklaying robot SAM100 (made by Construction Robotic) and 3D printing robot X1 and 3D printing robot X1 core (made by Cazza) can be ordered. In the next several years, Skanska AB will release 3D Concrete Printing Robot, CyBe Construction will release its Industrial 3D Concrete Printer, Apis Cor will release its construction 3D printing robot, and Fastbrick Robotics will release construction robot Hadrian X.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Construction and Demolition Robots. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Construction and Demolition Robots was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Construction and Demolition Robots is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Construction and Demolition Robots, including the following market information:
Global Construction and Demolition Robots Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Construction and Demolition Robots Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Construction and Demolition Robots Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Construction and Demolition Robots Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Brokk AB (Sweden), Husqvarna (Sweden), Conjet AB (Sweden), TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH (Germany), Giant Hydraulic Tech (China), Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology (China), Alpine (US), Cazza (US), Construction Robotic (US), Shimizu Construction (Japan), Fujita Corporation (Japan), etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Demolition Robots
Construction Robots
Based on the Application:
Metallurgical Industry
Construction and Cement
Mining
Emergency Rescue
Others
