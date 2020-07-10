COVID 19 PANDEMIC: Optical Coherence Tomography Market 2020 –Global Growth, Current Scenario Technology Trends, Comprehensive Analysis and Regional Forecast

Global Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Size, Trends and Share Analysis By Technology (Sd-Oct, Swept-Source Oct), Application (Cardiology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Others), Type Of Devices (Handheld, Tabletop, Catheter-Based Oct Devices), Key Players and Region, Forecast to 2023

Augmenting demand for advanced devices that can provide a faster diagnosis with higher accuracy and advancements in optical coherence tomography are some of the key driving forces pushing the Optical Coherence Tomography Market growth.

Additionally, factors such as the ongoing product development & commercialization led by the favourable reimbursement policies and rising number of approvals from regulatory bodies are boosting the optical coherence tomography market growth. Moreover, increasing the adoption of OCT as one of the most critical imaging techniques in various medical applications is contributing to the growth of the optical coherence tomography market.

On the flip side, the high cost and the scepticism of physicians towards the advancement & efficacies of OCT devices inhibit the optical coherence tomography market growth. Also, the need for physician’s training is a significant factor expected to obstruct the market growth during the assessment period. Nevertheless, efforts & investments transpired into the R&D activities by the key market players would support the growth of the market, bringing about cost-effective solutions.

Optical Coherence Tomography Market Segmentation:

Application

Type of Devices

Based on Technology, the optical coherence tomography market is segmented into

Swept-Source OCT

Spectral-Domain OCT (SD-OCT)

others

Based on Application Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) market is segmented into

Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Cardiology

others

Based on Type of Devices Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) market is segmented into

Table-top

Handheld

Catheter-based OCT Devices

others

Optical Coherence Tomography Market Geographical Analysis:

North America is projected to retain its leading position in the global optical coherence tomography market throughout the forecast period. The presence of a large diabetic patient population substantiates the regional market growth, augmenting the demand for diabetic retinopathy. Besides, neurovascular and other eye-related diseases are supporting the growth of the regional market.

Additional factors such as the rising demand for minimally invasive and technologically advanced treatments, alongside the tremendous government support and high healthcare expenditures, foster the regional market growth. Furthermore, the presence of the growing number of diabetic patients and leading players propels the regional market.

The European optical coherence tomography market stands second on a global level. Factors boosting the regional market growth include the presence of well-established healthcare sectors and the growing number of advanced treatment facilities in the region. Moreover, the increasing demand for better healthcare infrastructure, led by the rising prevalence of diabetes and increasing per-capita healthcare expenses, drive enormous market demand.

The optical coherence tomography market in the Asia Pacific region is emerging as a lucrative market, globally, witnessing increased funding support from the private and public sectors. Moreover, increasing R&D activities and the rising number of diabetic retinopathy & other eye diseases are some of the key factors fostering regional market growth. Furthermore, increasing access to new treatment methods is expected to support the APAC OCT market, increasingly meeting the growing demand for treatments of prevailing optical diseases.

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Competitive Analysis:

Fiercely competitive, the optical coherence tomography (OCT) market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. To gain a substantially larger share in the market, players incorporate strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and new therapeutics & technology launch. High potential growth opportunities demonstrated by the market attract several new entrants, which further intensifies the market competition. Players also substantially invest in R&D to develop advanced technologies and devices with unique features.

Optical Coherence Tomography Market Major Players:

Players leading the global optical coherence tomography (OCT) market are Abbott Laboratories, Alcon, Carl Zeiss AG, Terumo Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Topcon Corporation, NIDEK Co., Ltd, Novacam Technologies Inc., OPTOPOL Technology S.A, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Imalux Corporation, Michelson Diagnostics, Agfa Healthcare, and Thorlabs Inc. among others.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of digital imaging solutions, announced that its new intuitive, user-friendly Xephilio OCT-A1 Optical Coherence Tomography device has received FDA 510(k) clearance for sale in the US. The Xephilio OCT-A1 features automated acquisition functionality, which allows obtaining high-quality, reproducible scans and images.

