New Study Shows Covid19 Impact on Vaccine Adjuvants Market 2020 – Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast To 2022

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Information: By Type (Pathogen Components, Particulate Adjuvants, others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, and Intradermal), and By End Users (Pediatric, Adult) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Some of the key players in this vaccine adjuvants market are VaxLiant LLC.(U.S),Vaxine Pty Ltd (Australia), Aphios Corporation (U.S), Viscogel AB (Sweden), Adjuvatis (France), Sergeant Adjuvants (U.S), Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.(India), CureVac AG (Germany), Brenntag Biosector (Denmark), CSL Limited (Australia), SEPPIC (Fracne), Agenus, Inc. (U.S), Novavax, Inc.(U.S), SPI Pharma, Inc.(U.S), Invivogen (U.S), Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. (U.S), MPV Technologies (U.S), and OZ Biosciences (France).

Market Scenario

Vaccine adjuvant is an immunological agent that modifies the effect of other agents. It is added to vaccine in order to enhance the immune response and to provide long-lasting protection against antigen. Aluminum hydroxide and paraffin oil are most commonly used adjuvants. Governments’ initiatives for vaccinations, high prevalence of infectious and zoonotic diseases, and growing focus on improved and long-lasting immunization against existing and emerging diseases are major driving forces for the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing investments by companies in research and development, increasing focus on immunization programs, and increasing demand for vaccines are fueling to the vaccine adjuvants market growth. Additionally, increasing prevalence of the diseases in children and rising number of awareness programs to promote vaccination are expected to drive the growth of this market over the forecast period. However, high toxicity of adjuvants, and cost of developing a new vaccine adjuvants may hamper the growth of the market.

The global vaccine adjuvants market are segmented by types, routes of administration, and end users.

On the basis of types, it is segmented into pathogen components, particulate adjuvants, and others.

On the basis of routes of administration, it is segmented into oral, intramuscular, subcutaneous, and intradermal.

On the basis of end users, it is segmented into pediatric, adult.

Regional Analysis of the Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market

The global market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas accounts for the largest market share due to extensive use of the vaccine to prevent communicable and non-communicable diseases and favorable conditions for research and development.

Europe is the second largest market of vaccine adjuvants followed by Asia Pacific owing to availability of funds for research and development activities, and growing initiatives taken by the government and NGEOs for diseases preventive measures. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global market due to increasing prevalence of communicable diseases. Particularly, India and China are expected to be an emerging and the fastest growing market due to improvement in healthcare domain and increasing prevalence of diseases.

The Middle East & Africa holds the least share in the vaccines adjuvants market due to lack of awareness, less emphasis on research and development activities, and poor medical facilities.

