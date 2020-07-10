Phase Shifting Transformers 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Key Players Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2024

WiseGuyReports.com Publish A New Market Research Report on –“ Global Phase Shifting Transformers Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”.

Phase Shifting Transformers Industry 2020

Synopsis: –

A phase-shifting transformer is a device for controlling the power flow through specific lines in a complex power transmission network. The basic function of a phase-shifting transformer is to change the effective phase displacement between the input voltage and the output voltage of a transmission line, thus controlling the amount of active power that can flow in the line.

Scope of the Report:

In an increasingly complex power-generation landscape and a growing energy market, the capability to control the flow of power is fast gaining in crucial importance. This is the area, where phase-shifting transformers (PST) excel. Grid operators use this capability to increase the transmission capacity of the network, while minimizing expensive grid expansions. These transformers protect lines, make grids more reliable, and reduce transmission losses. And they are among the most economic and cost-efficient solutions for power-flow management out there.

Get Free Sample Report of Phase Shifting Transformers Market Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3822328-global-phase-shifting-transformers-market-2019-by-manufacturers

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

With growing need from power grids worldwide, orders are growing year by year. The main players in Phase Shifting Transformer market are Siemens, ABB, Tamini, Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric and a few others. They attracted most of the orders, either for domestic or out abroad requirements.

Phase Shifting Transformers can be Single-Core or Two-Core, Single tank or Two tank, Symmetrical or Non-symmetrical, 90° regulation or 60° regulation design, based on different parameters. The most common types are: Two-core design in symmetric or asymmetric configuration and Single-core design in symmetric or asymmetric configuration. Both of them allow a possible addition of an in-phase voltage regulation, to compensate the net voltage fluctuation or to combine in-phase and quadrature regulation. Phase-shifting transformers are highly complex units. To meet the unique needs of each specific customer, phase shifters are often custom-designed and manufactured to specification.

The growth of the Phase Shifting Transformer (PST) market is likely to be driven by developing economies such as India, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia, with upcoming long-distance transmission network projects. However, the market in certain developed countries such as the US, Japan, and Australia is expected to decline in the long term future, thereby restricting the scope of future market growth in these countries.

The worldwide market for Phase Shifting Transformers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 73 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Phase Shifting Transformers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Siemens

ABB

Tamini

Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Below 400 M VA

400 MVA-800 MVA

Over 800 MVA

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

re-distribute power in parallel lines (both ends are at same voltage level)

direct power from one voltage level to another (auto-transformer + PST)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Phase Shifting Transformers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Phase Shifting Transformers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Phase Shifting Transformers in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Phase Shifting Transformers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Phase Shifting Transformers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Phase Shifting Transformers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Phase Shifting Transformers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Full Report Details of Phase Shifting Transformers Market Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3822328-global-phase-shifting-transformers-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Phase Shifting Transformers Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Global Phase Shifting Transformers Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Phase Shifting Transformers Market Size by Regions

5 North America Phase Shifting Transformers Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Phase Shifting Transformers Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Phase Shifting Transformers Revenue by Countries

8 South America Phase Shifting Transformers Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Phase Shifting Transformers by Countries

10 Global Phase Shifting Transformers Market Segment by Type

Continued…

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

CONTACT US

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)