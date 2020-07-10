Wound Care Market Opportunity Assessment 2020- Industry Report CAGR, Size,Covid19 Impact and Forecast

Wound care market research report, Product (Wound Therapy Devices, Traditional and Active Wound Care Products), Type (Chronic, Acute), Application (Ulcers, Burn, Trauma Wounds), End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Trauma Center) – Global forecast till 2027

Click here to get the Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/926

Competitive Dashboard

The leading companies mentioned in the MRFR report are Kinetic Concepts Inc, 3M, Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG Inc, Ethicon, ConvaTec, Smith & Nephew, and so on.

Market Insight

As per the latest study by Market Research Future (MRFR), by 2027, the wound care market will showcase a stellar performance by recording the value of USD 29,900 Mn. The said figure will be almost the double of the market value of USD 15,456.2 Mn it achieved in 2016, in addition to growing at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2027).

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), in the year 2014, 9% of the world’s deaths were caused by injuries. Several chronic wound conditions like arterial ulcers, venous ulcers as well as diabetic ulcers compromise the body’s restorative capabilities. In addition to diminishing the quality of life, unhealed wounds also increase the risk of infections as well as complications. Hence, wound care has been established as an integral part of surgical recovery or disease management and is an expanding medical specialty.

Market Segmentation

The market for wound care is segmented on the basis of product, type, application, and end-user.

The wound care market, by product, has been segmented into advanced wound management products, wound therapy devices, traditional wound care products, wound care products, and active wound care products. Among these, the advanced wound management products segment will be noting a high surge in terms of global demand as it ensures faster healing, mitigating the possibility of infection. Furthermore, the active wound care products segment and wound care products segment are predicted to grab a comparatively smaller share of the market over the projected timeframe.

The types of wound care in the market include chronic wound and acute wound. The chronic wound segment is set to acquire the largest share of the total market, accounting for 60.3% market share, in 2016. The segment will be most likely retaining the substantial share it has amassed, over the next few years.

Industry Update

January 2019 – Redsense Medical has announced the development of a prototype that has fully functional optical measuring which is based on the smart wound technology. The smart wound care technology will help develop thin sensor layers for the optical measuring of various physiological as well as biological parameters like blood as well as exudate.

Get full report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wound-care-market-926

The wound care market continuously experiences various technological advancements that are emerging as a standard solution for treating acute and chronic wounds. With time, conventional measures of wound care management are being replaced with advanced wound measure products owing to the effectiveness of the latter enabling faster healing. Furthermore, the treatment in advanced wound care includes intervention therapies along with the use of products like antimicrobial dressings, foam dressings, collagen products, gauze, hydrogels, hydrocolloids, alginate dressings, and film dressings.

Related Latest Trending Reports

Bone Densitometers Market

Anti Epilepsy Drugs Market

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/