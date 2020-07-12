Global Delapril Hydrochloride Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2020 to 2027

Delapril hydrochloride is a prodrug that gets converted to active metabolite 5-hydroxy delapril diacid which exerts its antihypertensive activity by preventing the conversion of angiotensin 1 to angiotensin 2, thereby enhancing the excretion of sodium and hence causing an increase in water outflow.

Hypertension is presently spearheading the clinical application segment for the delapril hydrochloride market. As per the latest statistics provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately two-thirds of the global cases of hypertension are occurring in low and middle-income countries. It is considered a serious medical condition that increases the risk of damaging internal organs such as the brain, kidney, heart, lungs, etc. Further research studies convey that 1 in 4 men and 1 in 5 women suffer from hypertension worldwide. Type 2 diabetes with hypertension is anticipated to be the fastest-growing clinical application segment for the delapril hydrochloride market. As per the latest research citings presented by the American Diabetes Association (ADA), the coexistence of type 2 diabetes and hypertension increases 4 fold risk of developing heart stroke and end-stage kidney disease in a later stage of life.

Browse the full report Delapril Hydrochloride Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/delapril-hydrochloride-market

Combination therapy is the largest and fastest segment in the delapril hydrochloride market. Delapril is used in combination with manidipine and indapamide for the effective management of hypertension. Delapril 30 mg /indapamide 2.5 mg is beneficial in hypertensive patients who are at greater risk of suffering from a cerebrovascular stroke in later stages of life. The combination of manidipine 10mg/delapril 30mg is prescribed for managing hypertension in type 2 diabetic patients owing to its renoprotective properties. Monotherapy of delapril is currently used in a few countries in the European countries such as Italy, Spain, and Germany, etc. owing to its ability to reduce the mortality rate associated with hypertension in the geriatric population.

Europe is presently dominating the geography segment for the delapril hydrochloride market. The rising prevalence of hypertension in the younger population in the European Union region primarily drives its market growth. The major causative agents for the occurrence of hypertension are obesity, sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, stress, etc. As per the latest research citings presented by the European Heart Network (EHN) cardiovascular diseases are responsible for 45% of all the deaths in the European region. Affordable reimbursement scenario and favorable regulatory environment provided by the European Medical Agency (EMA), for the manufacturing and sale of delapril hydrochloride further accentuates its market growth in the region. Delapril hydrochloride is not available in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to register rampant market growth during the forecast period. A significant increase in the elderly population type 2 diabetes with hypertension drives the delapril hydrochloride market growth in the region.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of delapril hydrochloride are Chiesi Farmaceutici s.p.a., Promedica Srl, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Glentham Life Sciences Ltd, LGM Pharma, IWAKI SEIYAKU CO., LTD., Merck KGaA., and MASTER PHARMA Srl.

Key Market Movements:

Significant increase in the early onset of hypertension in young adult population worldwide

A constant rise in the number of type 2 diabetic patients suffering from hypertension

Supportive regulatory environment provided by the global healthcare agencies for the monotherapy and combination therapy of delapril hydrochloride throughout the globe

About Atlantic Market Research

Atlantic Market Research is the largest provider of market research and consulting services.

Research and consulting services of Atlantic Market Research help businesses across the globe navigate the challenges in a rapidly growing marketplace with confidence. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver sufficient insights that drive sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Trevor Wilson

Atlantic Market Research

911 Central Ave #268

Albany, NY 12206, USA

Website: https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com

Email: [email protected]