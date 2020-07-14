Covid-19 Impact on Commercial Robotics Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021
In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Commercial Robotics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Commercial Robotics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A fully programmed robot that is intended to perform a specific task to ease the human efforts along with high productivity is termed as robots. These robots are then utilized for the personal usage or to carry out the heavy duty tasks. The era of automation has already arrived, but it is evolving moderately. Robots have already taken over the commercial process and production lines, which in result has turned out to be productive and fruitful in terms of production figures, quality, and cost. Commercial robots are dedicatedly programmed to accomplish any task that has been assigned to ease the complexities of bulk manufacturing. In the current stage, commercial robots have also been recognized as surveillance and monitoring mechanism that can significantly reduced the error occurrence.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Commercial Robotics. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Commercial Robotics was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Commercial Robotics is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Commercial Robotics, including the following market information:
Global Commercial Robotics Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Commercial Robotics Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Commercial Robotics Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Global Commercial Robotics Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Omron Adept Technologies Inc, 3D Robotics Inc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, 3D Robotics Inc, KUKA AG, Amazon Robotics LLC, iRobot Corporation, Accuray Inc, Honda Motor, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Field Robotics
Autonomous Guided Robots
Medical Robots
Drones
Based on the Application:
Security
Forestry
Agriculture
Marine
Rescue
Defense
