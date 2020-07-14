Covid-19 Impact on Glove Boxes Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Glove Boxes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Glove Boxes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A glovebox (or glove box) is a sealed container that is designed to allow one to manipulate objects where a separate atmosphere is desired. Built into the sides of the glovebox are gloves arranged in such a way that the user can place their hands into the gloves and perform tasks inside the box without breaking containment. Part or all of the box is usually transparent to allow the user to see what is being manipulated. Two types of gloveboxes exist. The first allows a person to work with hazardous substances, such as radioactive materials or infectious disease agents, and the second allows manipulation of substances that must be contained within a very high purity inert atmosphere, such as argon or nitrogen. It is also possible to use a glovebox for manipulation of items in a vacuum chamber.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Glove Boxes. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Glove Boxes was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Glove Boxes is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Glove Boxes, including the following market information:

Global Glove Boxes Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Glove Boxes Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Glove Boxes Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Glove Boxes Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include ProSys Sampling Systems Limited, ADS LAMINAIRE, Amada Miyachi America, Inc, Bioquell, Clean Air Techniek B.V, Cleatech LLC, Dec Group, EREA, Erlab, EUROCLONE S.p.A, EWAC spol. s r.o, Faster s.r.l, Hangzhou Tailin Bioengineering Equipment Co., LTD, JISICO Co., Ltd, Labconco, Teledyne Leeman Labs, Telstar Technologies, S.L, Terra Universal Inc, The Baker Company, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Stainless Steel

Plastic

Others

Based on the Application:

Laboratory Applications

Drum Filling

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

