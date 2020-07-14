Covid-19 Impact on Isolation Transformer Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Isolation Transformer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Isolation Transformer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Isolation transformer is a transformer, which is used to transfer electrical power from an AC source to a device or equipment while isolating the device from the power source. An isolation transformer is basically used to protect the user from faulty equipment. Isolation transformer physically separates two electrical systems to avoid ground loops for safe and accurate measurement.

Rising use of sensitive equipment such as computers and awareness among people about the necessity for reliable power quality lead to an increase in demand for permanent electrical solutions. Also, the increasing implementation of microprocessor based components in automotive, medical equipment, electronics equipment and different industries will influence the market positively. The enactment of energy-efficiency norms and standards in many countries has bolstered the demand for isolation transformers to an extent. The expected growth in automotive industry, electrical industry and electronics industry will in turn drive the growth of global isolation transformer market.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Johnson Electric Coil Company, Airlink Transformers Australia, ABB, NORATEL, RBaker, ABB, Lundahl Transformers, ATL Transformers, MCI Transformer, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Single-Phase Isolation Transformer Market

Three-Phase Isolation Transformer Market

Based on the Application:

Healthcare industry

Consumer electronics

Aerospace industry

Automobile industry

Others

