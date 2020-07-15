Cider Market Developments, Growth, Revenue, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast 2024

Cider Market is estimated to grow at the CAGR of 3.5%. Growing popularity of alcoholic drinks, increasing number of pubs & bars across the globe are the key drivers of this market. However, increase in urbanization and globalization has increased the popularity of cider. Furthermore, women population prefer ciders, as ciders are sweeter and fruity in taste, this refreshing taste of cider is anticipated to drive the market during the forecasted period. Apple cider is made from the juice that is extracted from the pulp of pureed apples and further fermented. Additionally, apple cider vinegar is made from apple cider, which is used as a cure for some health conditions. The consumers in these mature markets are seeking for beer alternative which represents huge opportunity for cider drink. This huge application of cider in various sector, is estimated to drive the market during the forecasted period.

Globally, there is huge demand for alcoholic drinks, due to increasing trends of pubbing from the younger population has increased the consumption of ciders. Apple and pear ciders are the best sellers among all the fruit ciders, nevertheless consumers are now open to taste various fruit flavors & different combination. Apple cider will dominate the market; however, pear ciders will be highest growing segment during the forecasted period. Furthermore, sparkling ciders has shown huge potential in the market, followed by sweet ciders as ciders contains antioxidants, phytochemicals such as flavonoids, phenolic and carotenoids, these healthy doses of nutrients from cider is one of the key driving factors from this market.

Major Key Players

The key players profiled in the Cider Market are as

Stella Artois (Belgium),

Bulmer (Scotland),

Pimm (England),

Carling (England),

Rekorderlig (Sweden)

Kopparberg (Sweden)

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major Cider market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players which includes

Key Findings

Europe dominates the Cider market followed by North America

Europe occupies highest average consumption of Cider market share during the period 2011-2015

Regional Analysis

Cider Market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and rest of the world (ROW). Among these APAC region will highest growing market, but as cider is largely consumed in European countries, Europe will dominate the market. U.S., Canada, Australia and Japan are the major importers of cider in the world. Emerging markets like India and China have been considered as potential markets for cider due to growing demand for alcoholic drinks in recent years.

Segments:

Cider market has been segmented based on lime, source apple, pear, cranberry, mixed fruit and others

Cider has been segmented basis of by type Sparkling Cider, Sweet Cider, Dry Cider, Still Cider and others

