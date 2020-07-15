Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Portable AC, Global and China Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Portable AC, Global and China market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Portable AC, Global and China market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Portable air conditioners are a device to modify the condition of air (heating, cooling, but mainly cooling). Perfect for a variety of cooling situations, portable air conditioners are great alternatives to traditional air conditioning systems because they’re compact, mobile, and require no permanent installation. Moreover, because they’re usually used to cool only certain parts of a home or as a supplement to central air conditioners, they can be much more cost-effective to run. Portable air conditioners use refrigerants to reduce the temperature. During the cooling process, moisture is condensed out of the air and collected in a drain bucket or exhausted out through a drain hose or evaporated out the exhaust. The heating system uses PTC heating technology, fast heat transfer, high efficiency, and low power consumption.

The Europe and North America regions is the major consumer in the market, as its cooling capacity matches with the environmental conditions of these regions. The global leading players in this market are DeLonghi, Airart and Electrolux, which accounts for 30.08% of total revenue in 2014. In China the market leaders are Midea, Haier and Gree.

The portable air conditioner is mainly used in factories & warehouses, equipment & server rooms, medical & hospitals, and residential care facilities & apartment communities. The application market share of residential care facilities & apartment communities is up to 74.79% and it is forecasted that share will up to 76% in 2020 with personal incomes and consumer spending rise.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Portable AC Market

This report focuses on global and United States Portable AC market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Portable AC QYR Global and United States market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Portable AC QYR Global and United States industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Portable AC QYR Global and United States YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 659.2 million in 2019. The market size of Portable AC QYR Global and United States will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

Global Portable AC Scope and Market Size

Portable AC market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Portable AC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Portable AC market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2015-2026. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type, the Portable AC market is segmented into

6,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Others

Segment by Application, the Portable AC market is segmented into

Equipment & Server Rooms

Factories & Warehouses

Medical & Hospitals

Residential Care Facilities & Apartment Communities

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Portable AC market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Portable AC market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Portable AC Market Share Analysis

Portable AC market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Portable AC business, the date to enter into the Portable AC market, Portable AC product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

DeLonghi

Airart

Electrolux

OlimpiaSplendid

Midea

LG

Haier

Suntec

Carrier

Whirlpool

NewAir

Whynter

Gree

Panasonic

Aux

Chigo

