Bone Densitometer Market 2020 Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth

Bone Densitometers Market Research Report- Global Forecast to 2022 segmented by type (central scanners, peripheral scanners and others), by technology (quantitative computed tomography (QCT), radiographic absorptiometry (RA), single x-ray absorptiometry (SXA), dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DXA) and others), by end user (hospitals, orthopedic clinics, academic & research institutes and others), Confirms MRFR

Leading Market Players

General Electric Company, Hologic, Inc., Swissray, Osteosys Co. Ltd, MedWrench, LLC, Schick Sirona, DMS Imaging, Echolight S.p.a., Aarna Systems And Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Tecnicare Healthcare Company and others.

Bone Densitometers Market Analysis

Bone densitometry is a non-invasive technology that can measure bone mass. Devices useful for this are known as bone densitometers. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published and released a research report about the global Bone Densitometers Market that anticipates aggrandizement for this market with 5.3% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period between 2016 and 2022. In terms of cash, the market is expected to rise to US $ 1.2 bn.

Bone Densitometers Market Segmentation

· Based on the type, the market has been segmented into central scanners, peripheral scanners, and others.

· Based on technology, the market segmented into quantitative computed tomography (QCT), radiographic absorptiometry (RA), single x-ray absorptiometry (SXA), dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DXA) and others. The QCT and the DXA segment have been assessed to grow at a comparatively higher CAGR through the forecast period, owing to their sharp accuracy and precision levels in comparison with other bone densitometry technologies.

· Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, academic & research institutes, and others. Among these, the hospital end-user is estimated to account for the largest market share over the forecast period, owing to the growing proclivity of government organization towards the advancement of the healthcare sector and towards the adoption of advanced diagnostic devices, and the increasing use of automated diagnosis systems which has enabled diagnosis of chronic, life-threatening diseases at an early stage.

