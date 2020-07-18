Covid-19 Impact on Water/Aqueous-based Parts Washer Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Water/Aqueous-based Parts Washer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Water/Aqueous-based Parts Washer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A parts washer is a piece of equipment used to remove contaminants or debris, such as dirt, grime, carbon, oil, grease, metal chips, cutting fluids, mold release agents, ink, paint, and corrosion from workpieces. Parts washers are used in new manufacturing and remanufacturing processes; they are designed to clean, degrease and dry bulk loads of small or large parts in preparation for assembly, inspection, surface treatment, packaging and distribution. Parts washers may be as simple as the manual “sink-on-a-drum” common to many auto repair shops, or they may be very complex, multi-stage units with pass-through parts handling systems. Parts washers are essential in maintenance, repair and remanufacturing operations as well, from cleaning fasteners, nuts, bolts and screws to diesel engine blocks and related parts, rail bearings, wind turbine gears boxes and automotive assemblies.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Water/Aqueous-based Parts Washer. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Water/Aqueous-based Parts Washer was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Water/Aqueous-based Parts Washer is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Water/Aqueous-based Parts Washer, including the following market information:

Global Water/Aqueous-based Parts Washer Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Water/Aqueous-based Parts Washer Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Water/Aqueous-based Parts Washer Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Water/Aqueous-based Parts Washer Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Karcher Cuda, Cleaning Technologies Group, Safety-Kleen, Fountain Industries, Ecoclean, JRI Industries, Valiant Corporation, Stoelting Cleaning, MART Corporation, Service Line, ChemFree, PROCECO, StingRay Parts Washers, Equipment Manufacturing Corporation (EMC), Alliance Manufacturing, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Small Sized

Large Sized

Based on the Application:

Automotive

Industrial

Others

