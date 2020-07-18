Home Healthcare Market Latest Advancements, Demands and Global Outlook 2020 to 2023

This can also include non-medical, skilled care such as assistance with day to day living or medical social services from highly qualified home health caregivers. The caregivers are highly trained to use the various home healthcare devices appropriately, effectively, and safely.

Home healthcare services are more convenient, less expensive, and equally effective as that of the care a patient gets in a good nursing facility or a hospital. This form of healthcare helps patients to maintain their current level of function or condition, become self-sufficient, regain their independence, and get better.

The global home healthcare market size is anticipated to touch USD 4, 14, 681.2 million at an 8.1% CAGR between 2017-2023, states the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Home healthcare, as the term suggests, is the medical care that is offered in the home of the patient. It can comprise broad care provided by skilled medical experts, including speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and skilled nursing care.

Competitive Landscape

McKesson Corporation, Apple, Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, GE Healthcare, Medtronic Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson Company, Kinnser Software, 3M, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Omron Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., A&D Company, Abbott Laboratories, and LG Electronics are key players of the global preimplantation genetic testing market.

Regional Analysis

The global home healthcare market is spread across four regions which are the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas are expected to be the biggest region for the market due to the disbursement of large funds for the healthcare sector by large economies. North America is expected to contribute heavily to the global home healthcare market due to the establishment of public healthcare insurance programs and availability of generic medicines for the common public.

Industry News

TytoHome is a handheld device created by TytoCare which can be used by doctors and clinicians to examine a patient’s lungs, heart, ears, abdomen, and other vital organs remotely. It has partnered with retailer BestBuy for ensuring the availability of the device at all of its stores.

