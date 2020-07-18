Telemedicine Market by Technology Advancements and Industry Outlook 2020 to 2023

Global Telemedicine Market Research Report Insight and Industry Analysis By Service Type (Telenursing), Component (Software, Hardware), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Application (Cardiology, Radiology, Dermatology) End Users (Hospitals, Clinics) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Telemedicine Market – Overview

The need for better interaction between healthcare providers and patients is one of the main factors motivating the development of the telemedicine market. The mounting implementation of the electronic health record and electronic medical record is projected to spur the progress of the telemedicine market in the upcoming period.

The demand for remote clinical services has increased substantially and is motivating the development of the telemedicine market. Reports that gauge the healthcare industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on several industry verticals that review the market growth and prospects. The market is set to attain a CAGR of 16.8% while reaching expenses worth USD 56,738.3 by the conclusion of the forecast period.

Telemedicine Market Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the telemedicine market is carried out on the basis of component, application, service type, deployment, region and end-user. Based on service type, the telemedicine market has been segmented into telepharmacy, teleoncology, telenursing, teleradiology, teledermatology among others. Based on the component, the telemedicine market is segmented into hardware and software. The software-based segment is sub-segmented into integrated software and standalone software. The hardware segment is sub-segmented into medical peripheral devices and monitors. The segmentation of the telemedicine market by deployment comprises of on-premises and cloud-based. On the basis of the application, the telemedicine market is segmented into ophthalmology, cardiology, psychiatry, dermatology, radiology, and others. Based on the end-user, the telemedicine market is segmented into clinics, hospitals and home care. By region, the telemedicine market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.

Telemedicine Market Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional assessment of the telemedicine market observes that the Americas region dominates the telemedicine market owing to the incidence of a well-developed healthcare sector, mounting adoption of healthcare IT. Furthermore, increasing healthcare spending and the presence of major players within the region boost market growth. The European region stands next in the telemedicine market due to the mounting implementation of novel technologies in the healthcare sector and escalating government support to deal with healthcare demands. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest rising region owing to a vast patient pool and rising demand for the telemedicine sector. Furthermore, the incidence of constantly rising economies like Australia, India, and China within the region is expected to stimulate market growth. The Middle East and African region have the smallest share in the telemedicine market owing to the incidence of underprivileged economies, scarcity of healthcare services and strict government policies, particularly within the African region.

Telemedicine Market Competitive Analysis

The escalated turnaround in the market is likely to set off new openings for the development of the market. The enhancement in different domestic economies is projected to encourage the progress of the market in the impending period. The ease in accessing key planned opportunities important to consequent stabilization of inflation is projected to generate a promising option for development in the approaching years. In the approaching years, the control exerted by fairly high-income level nations around the world and the likely gains observed towards a few of the currencies around the world is projected to strengthen the fruition of the market in the forecast period. A significant climb in the number of backers in the market is expected to craft an advantageous state of affairs for the evolution of the market in the projected period. The advancement of the market is projected to capture amplified impetus in the coming years chiefly due to the incidence of contributory government plans.

The eminent competitors in the telemedicine market are CardioNet, CareClix, Cerner Corporation, Cisco, GENERAL ELECTRIC, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, SHL Telemedicine, TeleVital, Iris Telehealth, Aerotel Medical Systems, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cardiocom, Honeywell Lifesciences, Care Innovations, Medvivo Group Ltd., Tunstall Healthcare, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., and others.

